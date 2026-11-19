Here’s why this happens, plus expert-backed strategies to help you through it.

You have three half-read books on your nightstand, four unfinished TV series in your streaming queue and a dozen creative projects sitting 90% complete. You genuinely enjoyed them all but can’t seem to finish them.

For those with ADHD, following through can be just as challenging as getting started ― an issue known as task paralysis. Starting something new often comes with a rush of excitement.

Also read Beatrice & Eugenie Reportedly 'Hurt' by Andrew's 'Galling' New Girlfriend—They 'Can't Believe' Their Dad Could Be So 'Inconsiderate'

“Part of that excitement comes from dopamine, a brain chemical involved in motivation and reward,” said, founder and clinical director of Talk Tribeca Psychiatry, noting that these systems work differently in people with ADHD. “As the novelty wears off, so can that initial dopamine response. ” As a result, finishing a book, show or project may not feel as rewarding as starting something new.

“The task becomes less interesting, and staying focused takes a lot more effort, making it easier to push it off or get pulled away by something new because that new book, project or show can trigger another dopamine response,” George said. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve lost interest.

“Enjoying something and being able to sustain the attention and effort needed to finish it are two different things,” George added. “You can genuinely want to finish something and still struggle to do it. ”Here’s why this happens, plus expert-backed strategies to help you finish that book, creative project or overdue closet clean-out.

Advertisement

Following through on a task might seem straightforward, but it actually relies on a number of mental processes that help us plan, organize, manage time and follow tasks through to completion. Even something as routine as doing laundry can involve remembering to gather your clothes, sorting them, starting the wash, keeping track of time and remembering to move everything to the dryer. , a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist in private practice.

“We need to be able to initiate the task, plan and sequence the necessary steps, manage our time, sustain attention, maintain motivation and resist distractions or urges to switch focus. ”If even one of these steps goes off-track, she explained, it can throw us off course, making finishing a task require considerably more mental effort.

“One common way emotional dysregulation arises in ADHDers is in how we respond to unexpected obstacles, mistakes, criticism, uncertainty or frustration,” said Harwell, noting that these are all a normal part of completing tasks and projects. “For people with ADHD, these experiences often activate stronger emotional reactions that can make it difficult to continue moving forward. ” A project that once felt manageable might suddenly seem overwhelming after a setback, prompting someone to avoid it or abandon it altogether.

Enjoying something and being able to sustain the attention and effort needed to finish it are two different things. You can genuinely want to finish something and still struggle to do it. When several projects compete for your attention, keeping track of them all can become overwhelming. , board-certified clinical psychologist and co-founder of NeuroSpark Health.

“Holding all that information in your head is taxing and can easily become overwhelming, especially when working memory and organization are already challenging. ” Juggling multiple projects can make it harder to keep each one moving forward.

“Each time you switch tasks, you have to shift your attention, remember what you were working on, and then figure out what needs to happen next,” Landry said. “The required cognitive flexibility, attention regulation, and use of working memory mean expending additional mental effort, which is taxing and makes it even harder to complete each project. ”There’s also the emotional weight of having so much left to do.

“It increases stress and frustration, sometimes to the point where you’re overwhelmed and feel paralyzed, unable to do anything at all,” Landry said. Alina Rudya/Bell Collective via Getty Images / ridvan_celik via Getty Images / Westend61 via Getty ImagesIf you’re hoping to tackle your pile of half-finished tasks and projects, George recommended focusing on one project at a time.

Advertisement

“Choose the project that’s closest to being done or the one that’s been bugging you the most and break down what needs to be done into small, actionable steps,” she said. If you’re struggling to finish a book, try setting a goal of reading five or 10 pages a day rather than focusing on how many chapters you have left.

“If steps feel too big, the ADHD brain gets overwhelmed, and that’s where task paralysis comes in, when you basically freeze and are unable to start something even though you want to,” George explained. “The ADHD brain tends to respond to urgency, so you can create a little external pressure by telling someone you’ll send it to them on a certain date,” she said. “External accountability can help build self-accountability over time.

” Another way to make tedious tasks more enjoyable is to pair them with something you like, making it easier to stick with them.while you’re folding and putting clothes away,” Landry said.

“Or you could plan something enjoyable for after you’ve finished the laundry to give yourself something to look forward to. ”External structure can also help keep you on track, especially when a task involves several steps or requires sustained attention.

“Use visual calendars, reminders, checklists or apps to reduce demands on working memory and other executive functioning skills,” Landry suggested. “If you need to finish a work project but you’re losing interest and motivation, make a checklist of everything you still need to do, then schedule small blocks of time to complete each one. ” Having a visual record of your progress can make it easier to see how far you’ve come and help the remaining steps feel more attainable.

Finally, remember that finishing every single thing you start doesn’t have to be the goal. As George points out, interests and priorities can shift, and it’s OK to move on from something that no longer matters to you.

“The goal isn’t to force yourself to finish everything; it’s to figure out what actually matters and give yourself the structure to follow through,” George said.