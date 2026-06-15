This Colts Roster Hopeful is Flying Under the Radar

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the 2026-27 season with a new-look defense led by star-studded players at numerous spots. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesDefensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is entering his second season as the Colts' leader of the defense, and his trio of cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and safety Cam Bynum presents a promising outlook from the top.

Other key contributors, such as defensive end Laiatu Latu, cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr., and defensive tackle Grover Stewart, fill out the Colts' defensive frame quite nicely, which gives the remaining five new starters a solid base to work with. Moving down some rungs of the ladder, however, provides a sneak peek at the projected new-look depth and suggests the Colts are deeper on defense than they were a season ago, particularly at cornerback.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner leads a group of defensive backs to their next drill Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The early stages of the Colts' 2025 training camp showcased a new-look cornerback room that was deeper than in any of the previous eight seasons under general manager Chris Ballard.

The Colts had finally found a true lockdown cornerback on the outside in Charvarius Ward Sr. after they signed him to a 3-year, $54 million deal. Kenny Moore II was set to continue operating from the slot on the inside, whereas the starting boundary spot opposite Ward was up for grabs. 2025 third-round pick Justin Walley and cornerback Jaylon Jones were battling it out throughout training camp until injuries set them both back.

Walley's torn ACL ended his rookie season before it could begin, while Jones's hamstring injury forced the team to place him on injured reserve after he reaggravated it in the Colts' season opener. Couple these early-season blows with the beginning of Ward's string of concussions, and it makes even more sense why the Colts sent a blockbuster haul to the New York Jets for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Given that the Colts are set to return each of the previously discussed players - outside of Kenny Moore II, who was released earlier this offseason - who were either injured in 2025 or were brought in to alleviate the issue caused by it, second-year cornerback Johnathan Edwards is flying under the radar as a result. Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards reacts after breaking up a pass in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images Johnathan Edwards was a member of the Colts' 2025 UDFA class and ended up making the team's initial 53-man roster after the aforementioned string of injuries to the cornerback room created an avenue for him to pounce on. He had a strong training camp for an undrafted rookie and looked to belong in the NFL, but the reasoning for his active roster designation was more so viewed as a necessity rather than a preference.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had garnered a reputation for prioritizing veteran experience over potential during his six seasons in Cincinnati, which only added a layer to the Colts rolling with Edwards, but the way he used the UDFA rookie throughout the 2025-26 season said otherwise. Johnathan Edwards appeared in 14 games in his rookie season and started in five.

He had a modest 26 tackles and three passes defended to show for it, but his consistency proved to be the ultimate differentiator, and he's only continued to reveal his high floor throughout the Colts' 2026 offseason. The Colts' cornerback room is fully healthy following veteran minicamp, but Edwards has maintained his inside track at an active roster spot despite said outlook.

He's remained a ballhawk on the outside as he continues to showcase his hard-working mindset and looks to reclaim his spot in the Colts' cornerback rotation. As we break for summer, Colts' fourth-year cornerback Jaylon Jones projects to be the odd man out after struggling to mesh with Lou Anarumo's defensive scheme in year one, and the fact that he's entering a contract year only paints a clearer picture for Johnathan Edwards to make the roster.

Noah Compton is the Publisher of Indianapolis Colts On SI. Noah is from the Indy area and has been covering the Colts since 2022, including stops at FanSided, The Blue Stable, and SBNation.





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