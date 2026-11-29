Jeff Hurd is the lone Republican left in Colorado's 10-member congressional delegation after the November midterms that saw his party saddled with big losses nationwide.

When he first ran for Congress in 2024, Colorado Republican Jeff Hurd was so devoid of the social media-optimized razzle-dazzle that characterizes much of modern politics that one local liberal commentator wrote that the lawyer was as interesting as a bread sandwich.

Now, amid the wreckage of the GOP's performance in the recent midterm election , Hurd is the last Republican standing in Colorado's 10-member congressional delegation and one of the few national success stories for his party. The 3rd Congressional District has been reliably conservative and covers roughly half the state, stretching across Rocky Mountain and high desert communities to the border with Utah.

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It's also the only U.S. House district that President Donald Trump won by less than 10 percentage points two years ago where a Republican House member was reelected on Nov. 3. Hurd and his supporters have embraced the “bread sandwich” line and after his win by 2 percentage points see it as a possible road map for reeling Republicans.