FIFA picked Green Valley Turf in Platteville to grow natural grass turf for three of the sixteen World Cup sites. The challenge? The grass must grow indoors without direct sunlight

FIFA picked Green Valley Turf in Platteville to grow natural grass turf for three of the sixteen World Cup sites. The challenge? The grass must grow indoors without direct sunlightFIFA picked Green Valley Turf in Platteville to grow natural grass turf for three of the sixteen World Cup sites.

The challenge? The grass must grow indoors without direct sunlightPresident Donald Trump said Thursday he would be open to meeting with Iran’s new supreme leader if there’s an agreement to end the war. Exclusive video obtained by CNN shows extensive damage on America's largest and newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, after the ship's fire control system failed, according to sources. One sailor told CNN that it was"either fight or die" during the battle to stop the fire.

CNN's Brian Todd reports. A new search begins in the Bahamas for missing American woman Lynette Hooker, whose disappearance has prompted a federal criminal investigation. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports. American college student James"Weston" Higginbotham has been missing in Japan since Friday.

Despite a major search involving Japanese police and search dogs, there are still no clear leads. Weston’s parents spoke with CNN’s Hanako Montgomery as they appeal for help finding their son. Ibrahim Al Moussawi, a Hezbollah member of parliament in Lebanon, tells CNN's Isobel Yeung that he holds the Trump administration responsible for the war in his country. High school students from across the US flexed their financial literacy in the Council for Economic Education’s National Personal Finance Challenge.

New York City Hall turned its chambers into a runway for its first ever"Pride Ball" to kick off Pride Month celebrations.





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