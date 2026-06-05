This Clip Of A UFC Fighter Calling Out The White House For Hosting A Fight Is Going Viral

'The government is supposed to protect us, not entertain us.'

Hi, I’m Michaela Bramwell, and I'm a Junior Staff Writer here at BuzzFeed, covering everything trending news, from your latest viral TikTok to the chaos of today's politics.

If you hadn't heard, Donald Trump plans to host a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House in honor of the"On the political side of things, not the UFC's business, that is, of course, they're going to say yes to it, but what I think personally is that our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports," Mitchell said.

"Our government is to protect and serve the people, and really should be as minimal as possible, and when you're doing all of this stuff, hosting sporting events, um, it's really outside of what the goal of the government was intended to be because our tax dollars and resources are funding this operation," Mitchell continued. UFC CEO Dana White said that the company would pay the full cost of the event, including an estimated $60 million arena, not taxpayers.

"And like I said, I'm not criticizing the UFC...it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing, but the government should never be hosting sporting events because there's more room for corruption, and we already have a corrupted government. That's my thoughts on it, is that the government is supposed to protect us, not entertain us.

""'the government is supposed to protect us, not entertain us. ' is a fuckin' bar i did not expect out of a ufc fighter, no shade"Donald Trump bought thousands of dollars' worth of TKO stock, the parent company of UFC, while promoting the upcoming White House event.





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