This Chilling 2-Word Phrase From Trump Should Raise A Red Flag To Women Everywhere

'That doesn’t happen to men.'

told CNN host Kaitlan Collins to “be quiet” on Wednesday night during a press briefing in the Oval Office after she asked him whether hishas officially been killed or put on hold.

This was moments after he told the room that Collins was a “corrupt reporter” who “never smiles. ”It was not the first time.

“Never smiles. A young, beautiful woman. Never smiles,” Trump said, referring to Collins.

“I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes. ”When Trump went on to blame “people like you” and “the fake news CNN” for why there was uncertainty around the fund, Collins started to say that many“Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity,” a CNN spokesperson told HuffPost.

“She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust. ”When reached for comment, the White House told HuffPost to refer to the president’s comments in the Oval Office. When Trump tells female reporters to “be quiet,” experts say he’s not disagreeing — he’s silencing them.

“Be quiet” is a command, usually intended to control the other person’s behavior, linguist Karen Stollznow told HuffPost. Stollznow’s research focuses on how language relates to culture, identity and belief.

“What’s notable is that it doesn’t address the substance of what the woman is saying,” she said. “Rather than engaging with her argument, evidence or question, it targets her right to speak at all. ”This is a form of conversational control or silencing, a powerful social dynamic that communicates to surrounding people that the speaker sees themselves as in charge of regulating who gets to participate in the conversation, Stollznow said.

Telling someone “be quiet” is also distinctly different from simply disagreeing with the person.

“Linguists sometimes distinguish between challenging a proposition and challenging a speaker’s legitimacy to participate. The former is part of normal democratic or professional disagreement, while the latter is about regulating access to the conversation,” Stollznow said.

“The message becomes not ‘you’re wrong’ but ‘you shouldn’t be speaking. ’”This is not a personal vendetta against Collins — but against female journalists overall. Trump’s digs on Wednesday night are not part of his own personal vendetta against Collins, Soraya Chemaly, a journalist and activist who focuses on the role of gender in politics and culture, told HuffPost. Instead, this is part of a normal stance he held against women in power — journalists especially — for years.

“We now have a president who does it freely, openly, and has done it for years, right? This is nothing new,” she said.

“We shouldn’t be surprised. We shouldn’t be treating it as exceptional. This is normal. ”, “Quiet.

Quiet, piggy,” when she asked whether the Department of Justice’s investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein could incriminate him. Two months prior, in September, the presidentfor asking whether he was really threatening to start a war with Chicago. He told Alcindor, “Listen. Be quiet.

Listen, you don’t listen. You never listen. ”Trump has commented on Collins not smiling . In another heated exchange in the Oval Office in February, Trump told the journalist, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile.

I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth.

”“‘Smile more’ functions differently from ‘be quiet,’ but it belongs to the same broader family of gendered expectations,” Stollznow said.

“Instead of regulating speech, it regulates appearance and emotional presentation. ”In response to Trump’s comments to Lucey in November, the White House said, “This has nothing to do with gender — it has everything to do with the fact that the President’s and the public’s trust in the media is at an all time low.

” But “telling a female journalist to ‘smile more’ inevitably draws on gendered expectations that have historically been directed far more often at women than at men,” Stollznow said. Collins also notably does not smile in response to Trump telling her she needs to smile more. It’s a “double-edged sword” for women, Chemaly argues.

“ cannot express anger and in any way, shape, or form expect to have uptake or to be respected,” Chemaly said. “It will rebound on women in professional settings — if a woman expresses anger… it really confounds people’s ideas about gender. ”But “if a man expresses anger, it confirms their ideas about masculinity. So men actually benefit from expressing anger in public often,” Chemaly said.

There isn’t well-documented evidence that Trump has ever told a male journalist to smile. Wednesday night, and pointed out Collins was standing in front of several male journalists who were also not visibly smiling when Trump was talking to her.

“That doesn’t happen to men,” Cooper said. “No one’s ever said that to me in an office setting. ”These comments against Collins aren’t personal, Chemaly told HuffPost — they’re part of something bigger.

“He’s simultaneously dismissing and silencing journalists as a category of people that are critical to democracy,” Chemaly said. “He feels a much greater level of … urgency and necessity to tell women to shut up because that fits into the larger worldview and policy agenda. But I do think that it’s really essential to understand that even though he is attacking women as individuals, he is in fact, attacking calls for accountability calls for accuracy. ”





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor James Handy’s suspected murderer called 911 with chilling confessionThe 81-year-old, who also appeared in “Jumanji,” was found in the front yard of his Los Angeles home on Wednesday after being fatally stabbed.

Read more »

United Pilot Given Chilling Warning Before Landing CollisionThe jet was carrying 220 passengers.

Read more »

Backrooms Film Delivers Chilling Liminal Horror ExperienceA review of the Backrooms movie adaptation, praising its terrifying approach to liminal horror, compelling acting, and the unsettling presence of Captain Clark, despite some script shortcomings. The film successfully translates the viral Backrooms concept into a full-length feature that captivates even non-horror fans.

Read more »

Evil Dead's Army of Darkness Borrows Iconic Phrase from Classic 1950s Sci-Fi FilmSam Raimi's Evil Dead series, known for its influence on modern horror, includes a famous Easter egg in Army of Darkness that directly references the 1951 sci-fi classic The Day the Earth Stood Still. The phrase "Klaatu Barada Nikto" serves a crucial plot function in both films, showcasing a clever homage that resonates with film history.

Read more »