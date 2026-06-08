This Celeb-Loved Activewear Brand Just Dropped a Bratz Collaboration—& It's Peak Y2K Nostalgia

Hurry, fast! Some colorways and sizes already sold out.

. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleThis Celeb-Loved Activewear Brand Just Dropped a Bratz Collaboration—& It’s Peak Y2K NostalgiaAll products and services featured are independently chosen by editors.

However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.activewearthat flaunts seriously Y2K-coded workout clothing and accessories. It’s for all of the exercise girlies who have a passion for fashion, fitness, and nostalgia, and we have the scoop on the capsule collection and everything you can buy online right this second.

Where to Buy Last-Minute Ariana Grande Tickets to The Eternal Sunshine Tour The UK-based performance-led activewear brand, which Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and several other celebrities have worn, launched the Bratz collab on June 8, 2026. And of course, the collection is already in high demand and selling out in certain colors and sizes.

The duo created a Brattitude-filled pop-up gym experience in Miami, Florida that welcomed over 1,300 guests over one weekend, and attendees sold out the entire collab before the second day could even begin. It’s just that good! Whether you’re already a fan of Gymshark’s figure-snatching silhouettes but need new colors or you simply want to tap into the nostalgia wave whenever you head to the studio, theis the way to go.

It’s for the girls with a passion for fashion, the pilates princesses, the Y2K gym baddies, and everyone in between. There’s no doubt that working out in these pieces will amp up your confidence, strength, and style, which is everything you’d expect from a Bratz collab as iconic as this one. Keep scrolling for all of the juicy deets if you, too, want to get your hands on this coveted collab.

The collection released on June 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. BST. This launch comes at the perfect time, as summer 2026 calls for bright colors and a nostalgic flair across all product categories and fashion trends. , every piece is made from the same high-compression, super soft, seamless fabric.

The material is designed to provide easy and comfortable movement, and is meant to help sculpt and define your figure. The two brands added three more items to round out the collection. While they’re not part of the official collab lineup, each comes in colorways that are fitting for the new launch and serving serious Brattitude at the gym. What makes these shorts stand out from the rest?

This pair is made from thicker, squat-proof fabric so that you don’t have to worry about any gym outfit mishaps. On top of squat-proof fabric, these leggings offer a dipped waistband and bum scrunch to snatch, lift, and define your waist and bum. Four-way fabric is a must when it comes to workout clothing, and this sports bra is made from just that.

So, not only can you move comfortably throughout your session, but you can also adjust the straps to your liking and remove the pads if you want. This isn’t just any activewear crop top—it’s one that almost looks like it has a built-in corset. This garment has sculpting ribbed fabric that goes from under the bust all around the back to snatch your waist and make the girls look fab.

You can tell Gymshark and Bratz put a lot of thought into this collection because they added a few unofficial pieces to the lineup, including this zip-up jacket. For those who run cold and like to throw on another layer for your commute to and from the gym, here’s the cutest solution. Whether you’re exercising in the early morning or late at night, these embroidered sweatpants will do the trick. They’re also a cozy option for lounging at home.

This baguette bag is the icing on the cake for the Gymshark x Bratz collection. And while you might be wondering why anyone would need a purse for a workout sesh, the girls with a passion for fashion and fitness will get it. Main body: 100% thermoplastic polyurethane; Back: 100% recycled polyester; Side panels: 100% recycled polyesterEach of the four main styles comes in four of the following washed colorways: Black, Dayglow Peach, Indigo Purple, Steady Purple, and Super-Set Pink.

The color range makes it easy to wear matching sets or mismatching sets, depending on your preference . You can order all of the pieces in sizes XXS through XXL, which translates to 0-14 if you know your size by numbers. Entertainment. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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