This Cayenne V8 Convertible's Wood Is Fake, Its $11,315 Price Is Not

This chopped Porsche Cayenne S features faux wood paneling, a soft top, and plenty of questions

SUV was chopped by Newport Convertible Engineering and given fake wood paneling.and thought: “You know what this needs? To become a convertible station wagon with fake wood paneling.

” Shockingly, they actually followed through. The result is this 2005 Porsche Cayenne S Convertible conversion, which just sold at auction for a mere $11,315. In today’s used-car market, that barely buys a clapped-out side-by-side, yet somehow it was enough to snag one of the strangest Porsche creations we’ve seen in years. Of course, once you look closely at it, the price starts to make more sense.

Built by Newport Convertible Engineering, the California outfit known for its drop-top builds, this SUV started life as a relatively normal Cayenne S before losing most of its roof. The conversion added a folding soft top and left behind a silhouette that looks like a.

Then things got weirder still, with faux wood graphics running down the sides and tailgate in full retro wagon fashion. Cayenne S. That means a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 pumping out 340 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque through a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive system. That’s a solid drivetrain, but let’s be real… this example isn’t exactly concours material.

The listing noted tears in the soft top, worn upholstery, clearcoat failure on the door handles, corrosion underneath, and an illuminated airbag light. There’s also reportedly a lifter tick at idle, which is never the kind of soundtrack you want from a German V8 with 143,000 miles. Even if everything here was in tip top shape, it’s not exactly pretty or more practical in any way than it was when new. That C-pillar is especially atrocious.

Cars&Bids , it was available for sale last month for just $4,800. At over double that, this auction raked in serious profits. Paul Newman’s 750HP Daytona Mustang Sat In A Museum For 30 Years, Now Roush Is Letting It GoPorsche Rules Out A 911 EV For Now, But The 718 Is Taking One For The TeamA 30-Year-Old 4Runner Just Sold For More Than A Brand-New One





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