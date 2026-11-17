Blending full-body medical scans with Ayurvedic pulse readings, the groundbreaking new retreat Tulåh in Kerala offers a 360-degree approach to longevity.

As the birthplace of yoga and its sister science Ayurveda, India certainly has no shortage of wellness retreats. The country is quite literally filled with spiritual centers, located everywhere from the foothills of the Himalayas to the beaches of Goa to the sacred riverbanks of Varanasi.

I’ve been fortunate enough to visit a fair amount of them over the past decade, thanks to both my work as the author of, an exploration of ancient health traditions around the world, and the fact that my husband is a born-and-raised Delhiite. We live in New York, but go to India regularly to stay with family and travel around the rest of the country together.with more modern diagnostic testing.

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While some wellness retreats in India are already known for their mix of global healing traditions , Tulåh’s blend sounded new to me, closer to a clinical European med spa—albeit one steeped in traditional medicine. Its location stood out to me, too, given Kerala’s long history as the epicenter of Ayurveda in India.

I’ve done two very traditional Ayurvedic retreats in Kerala myself, so as I read Tulåh’s extensive list of modern medical offerings—from MRIs to mammograms—I became increasingly curious about its approach. How would all that new testing and technology fit into the longstanding wellness scene in Kerala? And what would that mean for India at large?

To find out, I booked a weeklong program at Tulåh in early September, right at the tail end of monsoon season . It was drizzling when I got off the plane in the coastal city of Calicut, but by the time I arrived at the property half an hour later, the rain had stopped and the air smelled fresh—and not just because of the post-shower skies.

Tulåh is set on 30 acres of rewilded forest and medicinal gardens in the Western Ghats, a lush mountain range whose abundance of healing herbs and plants perfumes its air with a consistently earthy scent. My stay began with a watermelon elixir welcome drink and a tour of the property, which felt even more global than I expected—almost like an international wellness campus with a serious Indian pedigree.

That’s partly because “the sanctuary,” as the staffers lovingly call it, is modeled after, an experimental, spiritually-minded community just north of Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu. Auroville brings people from different countries and cultures together with the goal of living in harmony, and Tulåh—which means “balance” in Sanskrit—has that same world-blending vibe.

Designed by Dubai-based firm Lami Architects, the 65-suite property is built on the site of a former cotton mill and looks strikingly modern from the outside, with sleek, flowing curves inspired by the legendary Zaha Hadid. Yet inside its nine main buildings, the minimalist interiors focus largely on Indian craftsmanship, featuring smooth terrazzo floors sourced from artisans in Rajasthan, handwoven earth-toned rugs and marble from Uttar Pradesh, and plush furniture from a design studio in Kerala.

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Strolling around the grounds after my initial tour, I even heard the upbeat “” from the French electro-pop duo Poom playing on speakers placed throughout the tropical gardens, followed by a bamboo flutist performing peaceful South Indian Carnatic meditations in the lobby just a few minutes later. This deliberate mix of influences is the brainchild of founder Faizal Kottikollon, an entrepreneur, engineer, and philanthropist who was born in Kerala, studied in the US, and later settled in Dubai.

“Yoga and Ayurveda are India’s IP, but Ayurveda often gets siloed,” he told me one afternoon over a cup of herbal tea. “It gets marketed as an alternative therapy in the medical world, when it should be in the mainstream alongside other modern practices. ”He, of all people, would know. Back in 2022, Kottikollon was diagnosed with spinal cord compression, and his doctors recommended a very risky spinal surgery.

He didn’t want to do that, so he turned instead to the traditional Ayurvedic practices he’d grown up around in Kerala. Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Vishnuraj Prakash, whom Kottikollon later hired as the first doctor at Tulåh, suggested he do a 21-daymassages with warm cloth bundles of goat meat, milk, rice, and various herbs. In Ayurveda, goat meat is thought to strengthen muscle tissues—and by all accounts it did. Kottikollon’s next MRI showed that his compression was healed.

Today, he says he is 99% recovered.

“When we did the MRI after my panchakarma, my modern medicine doctors had to believe in Ayurveda, because the proof was right there,” he told me. “And that’s when I said, ‘Oh my god, this is the future of healthcare. ’ Ayurveda had the solution to my problem for thousands of years, but my modern doctors never knew. That’s why it should be integrated with modern medicine rather than working on its own.

People don’t talk to each other, because human beings are blocked by egos—but all doctors need to work together. And that’s what I’m trying to change. ”His plan seems to be working. At Tulåh, my days were filled with a true mix of traditional Ayurvedic practices and modern longevity diagnostics.

It all started, as these sorts of retreats so often do, well before my stay, when I sent in various samples for the medical team to assess just a few months after their February opening. Then I went straight into two full days of diagnostic tests and consultations the day after I arrived.

A nurse took my blood sample on my first morning, followed by a BCA and an Ayurvedic consultation with my designated practitioner, Dr. Urvashi Naithani. She read my pulse, asked some lifestyle questions, and ultimately identified aimbalance in my system that was making me sluggish. In Ayurveda, everyone has a unique constitution shaped by three doshas:.

The goal in life is to keep all three doshas in balance at all times, though as I can attest, that’s very hard to do. My program continued with a couple of kapha-reducing Ayurvedic treatments interspersed with more modern longevity testing. That included a chest X-ray, a CAC scan, a DXA scan, an MRI , a dental appointment, a psychological assessment, and a slew of mobility and fitness consultations.

At times it felt a bit jarring to go from a soothing ancient therapy liketo a terrifying 45-minute scan in a metal tube, but I always knew it was all in pursuit of self-knowledge—and that made me feel really good. It was almost like being back in school, only the subject was myself. Everything eventually culminated with the big “MDM meeting,” or the multidisciplinary team meeting, on my third full day.

This meeting is essentially Kottikollon’s vision of integration come to life: when representatives from Tulåh’s nine departments convene to discuss your results and put together a custom plan for the rest of your stay and your routine after you leave. Back to the school metaphor, I couldn’t help but think of it as all my teachers from different subjects gossiping about me in the conference room… but with only my very best interests in mind.

If the team had determined I needed serious medical attention, Tulåh has an on-site ICU and operating room, as well as access to a nearby hospital that Kottikollon also owns. But in my case, the consensus across the board was that I simply needed to boost my energy and get much, much stronger.

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One of the biggest subjects the MDM team discusses is your Tulåh Life Index, a proprietary number they calculate to assess your body’s overall function based on your bloodwork, body composition results, lifestyle questions, and more. My score was 71 out of 100, which was not terrible , but not great either—thanks largely to my lack of muscle mass. In my defense, there was a good reason for that.

As I told the doctors during my consultations, I stopped strength training regularly during a five-year period oftreatments, when fertility doctors advise against lifting weights because of the risk of ovarian torsion. Though I could’ve done more strength training between IVF rounds, I was still a bit too scared for my ovaries to fully get back into it. Now that I’m finally emerging from the IVF tunnel thanks to.

I knew this already, technically, but hearing it from a team of professionals based on my own numbers made it feel extra real to me—and all the more urgent. What followed was a few more packed days of treatments and meals customized to my new high-strength, high-energy lifestyle. My meals were delicious—lots of high-protein South Indian fish curries and North Indian specialties like chicken tikka and chana masala, all made with predominantly organic and locally-grown ingredients.

And unlike my past Ayurvedic retreats in Kerala, where the plan mostly revolved around oil treatments and yoga, therapies at Tulåh also included aquatic fitness, personal strength training sessions, clinical yoga with a focus on alignment, and daily sound baths in the incredible Sonorium . Throughout it all, the staff was so caring and lovely as well.

During a qawwali performance in the Sonorium one night, I even saw a young teacher offer an older Indian uncle a pillow for behind his back without him ever asking. My Ayurvedic treatments were still my favorite, though.

In a plot twist that will undoubtedly delight all Ayurveda lovers, Kottikollon and his team have combined the Vichy shower—named after the thermal spa town of Vichy, France—with a traditional Ayurvedic massage bed to create the recently patented Vichy Shower Bed, which has six showerheads directly above the heated, ergonomically designed table. This means that, rather than shuffling you to the shower after your treatment so you can rinse off all the medicated oil, practitioners do it for you right there on the bed—including a shampoo and condition.

In my experience, Ayurvedic oil is often near impossible to get off, so this perk was absolute bliss for me. And it’s one that Kottikollon hopes will make Ayurveda more accessible to the mainstream as well.

“Traditional wooden Ayurvedic beds can be slippery and leave you with oil all over, and I believe this is part of the reason why Ayurveda has not been adopted in the current world,” he told me. “But Ayurveda can solve so many problems—which is why I want this bed to be at all the spas and hospitals in the world along with all the other options. ”I’ll co-sign that.

While I wasn’t sure how it would feel to combine Ayurveda with all things modern, I ended up loving the 360-degree approach. Not having to pick a lane was so convenient—like one-stop shopping for. If anything, seeing the ancient practices I’ve come to love used as part of a diagnostics-informed treatment plan even helped me appreciate them in a new, deeper way.

I’m also happy to report I’ve followed through on my strength and energy mission, at least somewhat, since I checked out of Tulåh a month ago. As a frequent traveler, it’s hard for me to get into a super steady routine, but I did lift weights at my hotel gym in Japan last week as opposed to just running on the treadmill—and that felt like progress to me.

At home in New York, I’ve also been consulting Tulåh’s Home app, which provides personalized recipes, workout plans, yoga poses and meditations based on my medical results. I don’t use it every day , but I’ve made enough of the recipes to tell you they’re easy and good. And the yoga nidra meditation has become my new go-to for getting out of an afternoon slump.

We have a saying in my family of journalists: “Everything’s been said, but not everyone has said it. ” And so, in the grand tradition of honoring your roots, allow me to state the obvious: Knowledge really is power. It feels so good to know exactly what I need to do. Now I just need to keep doing it.is a freelance writer and editor covering all things wellness, travel, and culture. Prior to going freelance, she was a digital editor at