Scientists discover unusual sexual and social bond between a bull and a male donkey in Ethiopia

A bull named Achille and a male donkey named Patroclo repeatedly chose each other for sexual and social interactions despite access to other partners, revealing a selective and reciprocal interspecies relationship.

Scientists have discovered an unusual sexual bond between a bull and a male donkey, with the animals repeatedly choosing each other despite having plenty of females around them.

Unusual Bond Between Bull And Male Donkey

The partnership involves a bull called Achille and a male donkey called Patroclo, who both live on an Ethiopian plateau. Researchers from the University of Pisa first spotted a sexual interaction between the two animals while in the field conducting another study. Subsequent observations showed that the two males repeatedly chose each other, even though they belonged to different owners and only saw one another during time in the pasture.

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Achille and Patroclo have different owners but often graze in the same field. The researchers observed them for four days together and four days apart. During the four days together, Achille mounted Patroclo 51 times from March 6 to March 19. The sexual interactions between Achille the bull and Patroclo the male donkey were not isolated events, according to Elisabetta Palagi, senior author of the paper and an ecologist at the University of Pisa.

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What really caught the researchers attention was that these interactions were embedded in a very selective and consistent social relationship between the two individuals. During the first interaction, the team observed Achille mounting Patroclo. Normally, this kind of behaviour would result in an animal trying to kick or act defensively.

However, this was not the case, with Patroclo happily accepting Achille's advances. The reciprocity in Achille and Patroclo's behaviour was most notable, according to study author Martina Francesconi. Patroclo was receptive when Achille mounted him but aggressive when any other bull was nearby. The two animals interactions often went beyond just mounting, with the pair licking or rubbing against each other after sexual interactions.

Affiliative Behaviors Beyond Sexual Interactions

They repeatedly chose to stay close to each other and engaged in many different affiliative behaviors, such as licking, rubbing, and nuzzling, alongside the repeated mounting behavior, explained study author André da Cruz. Importantly, this was happening in a social environment where both animals had access to other potential partners, including individuals of both sexes and of their own species. During other encounters, Patroclo would present his hindquarters to Achille and nipped him.

On two occasions, Achille did mount another male donkey. However, that animal showed clear avoidance behaviours, including flattened ears and threatening expressions. Same-sex sexual behavior among animals is well studied, but ecologists know far less about interspecies sexual behavior. What we know about interspecies sexual interactions is scarce, Francesconi said.

And it is mostly connected with a subject forcing the other or mistaken identity or something randomly going on by chance. But what is not present in the literature is something recurrent, selective, and somehow voluntary and reciprocal. André Beirão da Cruz and fellow Ph. D. candidate Martina Francesconi stopped for a bite during a field research trip in Ethiopia when they saw the interaction.

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Researchers Spotted Interspecies Mate On Lunch Break

We were not sure if we had actually seen it or if it was some type of mirage, said da Cruz, who is completing his Ph. D. in ecology at the University of Pisa in Italy and the NOVA University of Lisbon in Portugal. He added that of all the things you might see on your lunch break, a bull having sex with a male donkey is likely low on the list, but always have an eye on the horizon.

In a new paper, da Cruz and his colleagues describe the deep bond between the two animals, who were named for the ancient Greek hero Achilles and his lover Patroclus. During the ecologists observations, Achille and Patroclo's relationship involved dozens of sexual interactions and indicated a strong social connection.

Most of the time, people and researchers start with an idea in the field, and they are focused on that in a very strict and tight way, said Elisabetta Palagi, senior author of the paper and an ecologist at the University of Pisa. But this prevents people from looking around, and it is possible that this kind of interaction is much more frequent than has been reported.

Experts Question Generalizability To Wild Animal Behavior

Vincent Savolainen, an ecologist at Imperial College London, who was not involved in the work, said the authors show quite nicely that these two are not just a random dyad. He adds, however, that Achille and Patroclo's domestication may mean that their behavior does not reflect social traits or patterns among wild animals.

It is important to publish and publicize this example just to show the diversity of what can happen, but it is obviously limited to two animals from two species that are domesticated, Savolainen said. If we want to make massive steps in the field of behavior ecology, you would want to study a larger group of wild animals. This suggests that sexual relationships between animals are far more complex than our current understanding, Francesconi adds.