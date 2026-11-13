This Bizarre Dutch Hypercar Has a Judd V-10 and a ...Motorcycle-Like Seating Position?

If you were looking for something different from the norm ... the Sanrivatti One sure does different.

There’s a new supercar company out of the Netherlands that, apparently, thinks the orientation we typically sit in to drive is out of style. It asks,The seating position, which you can check out below, is but one of the unique selling points of the Sanrivatti One.

All of the bits around the driver seem more likely to please folks. It has a mid-mounted 5.5-liter naturally aspiratedV-10 that makes 800 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, and peak horsepower is produced at a beautiful 9000 rpm. There’s no electrification to be found, and all the power goes to the rear wheels via a Hewland six-speed sequential transmission. The chassis consists of a carbon fiber monocoque, while a double-wishbone pushrod suspension keeps the 2425-pound car in balance.

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Braking is handled by AP Racing carbon discs with six-piston calipers in both front and rear. Sanrivatti fits Michelin slick tires from the factory, making it a track-only affair. Said tires wrap 18-inch forged magnesium alloy wheels.

Acceleration figures aren’t available, but the Dutch company claims a 205-mph top speed. Its funky design and aero helps that effort, as Sanrivatti says the exterior is inspired by both the peregrine falcon and a fighter jet. The falcon can be seen in the single sweeping character line that seems to mimic a falcon’s wing in a dive; meanwhile, the single-piece canopy and nose-positioned intakes aim to evoke the aircraft.

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There’s a large wing that rises up and out from the diffuser, and the majority of the rear is otherwise left open to help dissipate heat from that big V-10. Meanwhile, here’s what the company has to say about that wild driving position.

“Creating an exceptional hypercar is difficult enough,” says Paul Arkesden, executive director of technology partnerships at Sanrivatti. “Creating one around an entirely different driving position means rethinking the relationship between packaging, structure, aerodynamics, ergonomics and controls from the outset. That is what makes the One so interesting. ”The final form of this seating position is similar to what you might experience on a motorcycle, so those who ride could find some familiarity there.

Sanrivatti claims it offers about 3.2x better visibility than competitor supercars and track cars. And in case you were worried about being deeply uncomfortable , Sanrivatti says it’s developing “proprietary body-support and control technologies” that “allow the driver to move more naturally with the vehicle while remaining supported and secured. ” While today marks the full public debut of the One, it’s still deep in testing stages, with track testing and prototype builds to come.

There’s no target date for delivery as of now, so we’ll just need to wait and see what comes our way from Sanrivatti. A Michigan-born car nut and racing enthusiast, Zac Palmer is talking about or thinking about cars somewhere. He bought his first when he was still 15, a 2001 Acura Integra GS-R that still resides in the garage today. It's now joined by a 2004 Porsche Boxster S, and there will be even less practical additions to follow. Palmer worked at both Autoweek and Autoblog before joining R&T.