A recent race to conquer the “no-three-in-a-line” problem shows just how far away mathematicians are from a full solution

A recent race to conquer the “no-three-in-a-line” problem shows just how far away mathematicians are from a full solution. We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email.

By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. , can you arrange all 16 pawns so that no three lie in a straight line? A small twist: “line” refers to any line, not just rows, columns and diagonals. Lines of every slope count.

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Mathematicians broadened the problem’s scope, creating a modern-day mystery known as the “no-three-in-a-line problem”: On a square grid , what is the largest number of points you can pencil in so that no three of them lie on a straight line of any slope?drop new solutions to million-dollar open problems. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

Serge Belongie, a computer scientist at the University of Copenhagen, is one of many who have toyed with the problem.

“You can build a certain amount of intuition on small grids, incorporating symmetry tricks, and this gets you off to a good start,” he says. “But then some poorly understood behavior starts to emerge. ”points are the most you can ever hope to place on the grid without violating the rule. The question is whether you can reach this maximum for every grid.

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“The thing that makes the no-three-in-line problem hard is not the horizontal and vertical lines,” says David Eppstein, a computer scientist and mathematician at the University of California, Irvine. “We know what to do with them, but not all the lines of other slopes. ”famed mathematician Paul Erdős shifted the puzzle from geometry into algebra by placing his points along a parabola.

A straight line can cross a parabola at most twice, so no three of the points can line up. Recently the problem has taken on a sportlike atmosphere worthy of Flammenkamp’s scoreboard. Over the past several months, two researchers have jockeyed back and forth for the highest grid size. In June computer scientist Marijn Heule of Carnegie Mellon University found a 2=76 case.

Finally, in October, Prellberg found the current record : 78. And in July, just after the scoreboard began its spree, six mathematicians at the University of Oxford, the California Institute of Technology and the Institute of Science and Technology Austria tackled a larger version of the problem in which they investigated cases that rule out other numbers of points above a numberis sufficiently large. Frustratingly, their solution leaves the original question still open.

In their paper, the researchers refer to theOne of the six, Oxford mathematician Peter Keevash, said that the group’s approach involves an infinite sum that converges for cases where=2 case, though.

“It just means you have to either find a more clever way of using the method or you find a completely different method,” he says. In 1968 two mathematicians, Richard Guy and Patrick Kelly, then both at the University of Calgary, conjectured that eventually the number of 2solutions will run out.

They showed that at high enough grid sizes, the number of possible solutions should instead tend downward to about 1.87solutions might occur when a grid is around 493 by 493 dots. Prellberg calls the number a “crude heuristic” that shouldn’t be taken too seriously, but the main point is that the crossover contains such an immense number of possible lines that today’s computers are incapable of exhaustively searching for the answer.

Belongie points to the “strong law of small numbers” to explain why intuition from small to large can sometimes fail, a principle that Guy coined in 1980: “There aren’t enough small numbers to meet the many demands made of them. ”, he and his colleagues point out that in order for Guy and Kelly to solve their equations, they used probabilistic methods that assumed the points are completely independent of each other. In reality, he says, the points are correlated.

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The Guy and Kelly paper wasn’t “intended to be a rigorous argument,” he says.

“These things do not behave randomly. But if they did behave randomly, this is the answer we would get. ”behavior, causing Eppstein to wonder if that’s the final answer. He pauses, then says, “I don’t know.

”team. For now, he is confident that AI will resolve the problem within a year.

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