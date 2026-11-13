This Award-Winning, ‘Near-Perfect’ Adidas Training Shoe Is Up to 25% Off

Our testers and editors call it a “go-to long-run shoe.”

The men’s version is 25% off at NordstromTrying the latest and greatest running shoes is an expensive hobby, but sometimes you get lucky and find a bargain on top-tier kicks.

Today is one of those days: You can score the Adidas Hyperboost Edge, the brand’s latest super trainer, on sale for up to 25 percent off. The Hyperboost Edge is on sale at Adidas for $160—that’s 20 percent off its $200 MSRP. The shoe is on sale in both men’s and women’s in several colorways, and plenty of sizes are in stock .

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Adidas has the best size and colorway selection, but you can also find this shoe for justThe Hyperboost Edge is a big shoe with bold engineering, and it’s designed for long training runs up to marathon length or even longer. It features a towering 45mm stack height, and the midsole is made with pelletized PEBA, which Adidas calls Hyperboost Pro. There’s no midsole plate or other stiffening tech, just a thick block of this soft, exceptionally bouncy foam.

It’s topped with a durable Primeknit upper .. Editor Amanda Furrer called it “near perfect” and noted it’s a “go-to long-run shoe. ” Its pillowy, responsive ride helped her shave a full minute off her usual pace on a 10-mile run. And it’s not just for plodding through high-mileage workouts, either: Testers said it feels so great, you can even wear it casually.

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“It’s responsive enough for easy mileage, durable enough to handle regular training, and comfortable enough that you could leave it on all day without thinking twice,” said tester Dee Koutsourais. The upper, however, did cause some problems, namely blisters and hot spots across the top of the foot.

It’s an unfortunate drawback to such a high-performance shoe, but even so, the Hyperboost Edge still earned aand other publications; when he's not writing, he's usually biking, hiking, and running in the mountains around Los Angeles, where he lives.