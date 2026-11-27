Despite being just five to six years old, this Audi SUV needed a pack replacement, and the job was really laborious.

Despite being just five to six years old, this Audi SUV needed a pack replacement, and the job was really laborious. After six years and 125,000 miles, its pack died, leaving the car immobilized.

Sportback is one of them, with its traction battery biting the dust after covering roughly 125,000 miles. The rest of the car is in great shape, but the dead battery meant that it couldn’t go anywhere, so Alex fromThe first step was to find out what actually caused the battery to fail. After a bit of digging in the diagnostics software, one module reported it had a 0% state of charge, yet the voltage reading was maxed out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dozen other modules also reported voltage inconsistencies, sealing the fate of the unit. A replacement battery from a crash-damaged EV that had roughly 30,000 miles on the clock was chosen as a swap-in replacement, and the work began to remove the dead pack. Like on most EVs, it was a fairly straightforward job, but when it came to installing the replacement unit, some minor problems transformed the whole thing into a multi-day affair.