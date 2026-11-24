It can do your Christmas shopping, make phone calls, book cinema tickets and even cancel your gym membership. But are you willing to entrust important life admin – and your privacy – to an AI chatbot?

Muse can complete tasks autonomously without being confined to chat responses - Reuters/Jeenah Moon It can do your Christmas shopping, make phone calls, book cinema tickets and even cancel your gym membership.

But are you willing to entrust important life admin – and your privacy – to an AI chatbot? The company announced plans on Tuesday to launch, in the UK after blockbuster launches in the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. When it launched in the US in September, it quickly rocketed to become the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store as users flocked to make use of its features.without being confined to chat responses only.

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Users tell Muse what to do by texting it. For example, they can task the bot with watching their emails for bills, creating and booking travel itineraries, browsing the internet for cinema tickets or making phone calls. According to Meta, which is run by Mark Zuckerberg, its founder, the AI always checks back before making key decisions.

Each Muse uses its own secure “virtual machine” – a cloud-based simulation of a personal computer – and allows people to decide which apps to connect to it. Those apps currently on offer include Gmail, Instagram, Spotify, easyJet and retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Argos and Currys. The launch of Muse is one of the first examples of an “off-the-shelf” AI agent designed for the masses.

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Until now, agents had to be custom-built – although rival chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude could provide instructions for how to do this. It is free to use, although some features – such as the ability of the AI to make phone calls on a user’s behalf – are subscription only.

The app also “remembers what matters to you, so it can proactively make suggestions and act on details you’ve only mentioned once, like suggesting a menu for your dinner party before it sends the invites”, Meta said. , named Jolly, dressing it up in different outfits and selecting what kind of personality it has.

Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Meta, next to Jolly, the customisable Muse mascot - Alamy Stock Photo/dpa picture alliance It is already being used by some 10 million people and in countries where Muse has already launched, reviewers have praised the AI bot’s ability to book days out and flag unpaid bills. However, others have warned that the bot needs access to large amounts of personal data to be truly useful and that it sometimes hallucinates information about purchases.

Shruti Dube, Meta’s UK boss, added: “I’m thrilled that millions of Brits will now have access to a personal agent that they control and that gets things done on their behalf.

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“Partnering with beloved British brands and retailers means Muse works seamlessly with services people here use every day, making everything from the weekly shop to sorting out their travel needs easier. ”