This AI Tamagotchi Turns Everyday Objects Into Needy Virtual Pets

A Carnegie Mellon student’s tiny E Ink gadgets, called OATs, give houseplants, skateboards, and dumbbells expressive personalities to nudge you toward better habits.

You forgot to water the plant. Instead of seeing yellowing leaves, you see a cute plant-shaped pet on a tiny screen, looking sad and dejected.

Maybe that'll give you the push you needed to grab the watering can. As you pour water into the soil, the plant pet on the screen gets excited and happy. That's the idea behind OATs, or Object Agent Twins—micro-agent AI avatars on tiny E Ink displays designed to pair with everyday household objects.

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The tech was created by Daehwa Kim, a fifth-year PhD student in Carnegie Mellon'sin Detroit in early November, a forum where academics and industry experts explore human-computer interfaces, and she earned two Honorable Mention awards.requiring real-time care and attention. Kim’s goal was to bring a similar experience to physical objects in our lives.

“We bring this joy of caring from virtual to physical objects,” she tells WIRED. While folks have encouraged Kim to sell OATs kits online, she hasn't decided whether to pursue it as a business opportunity. Kim says everyone spends all day staring at mobile devices, and AI agents—even if they're designed to handle tasks on your behalf—still demand attention from your smartphone screen. OATs were a way to bring those interactions out into the real world.

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Giving AI a physical body isn't new, as companies rush to create “the next smartphone,” whether that's failed attempts like theOATs have an E Ink display connected to internal and external sensors that can track things like moisture, temperature, humidity, light, occupancy, and motion. The sprites are created with Google Gemini's Nano Banana image-generation service, creating a suite of emotions for various states based on the sensor data.

You can set all of this up through, where you can name your OAT and choose which sensors to use for the object you're attaching it to. The web app will generate “Positive” and “Negative” behaviors based on your object's name and description. So if the OAT is attached to a plant, positive triggers could be “consistent air temperature readings” and “low humidity levels” if the plant of choice prefers dry environments.

However, you can customize these behaviors to suit your specific plant type. It can be used for very simple things. Want to use your skateboard more often? Attach the OAT to your board, and if it hasn't detected motion for a few days, the avatar will look sad and lonely.

You don't want that, do you? As Kim says, “These kinds of inanimate objects can be more expressive. ” When you hop on the board, the OAT avatar will be happy, with fun faces. The catch is that the system's battery life is really short, showing why this is more of a proof of concept than anything else.

OATs last around three to four days, but paired with the sound level sensor, they'll only last a day. It has a USB-C port for charging the lithium-ion polymer battery. Kim says she distributed OATs to many people and found that people use them in three different ways. One is, “Am I being used?

” Like when you attach an OAT to a coffee machine and have the avatar get excited when the machine starts grinding beans. The second is for warning peoplean object.

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For example, 3D printers release toxic fumes during use, and attaching an OAT to one can warn people that the device is operational. And the third is to track their own behaviors. Someone attached an OAT to a dumbbell to track how often they lifted weights, encouraging themselves to exercise regularly so they wouldn't disappoint the AI pet.

The demo at the symposium was popular, and Kim turned it into a competition to see who could come up with the most interesting ideas about what objects to pair with the OATs. Kim's websiteBut the demo also ignited a huge discussion about anthropomorphizing artificial intelligence, and whether it’s proper to give these sprites human-like traits and emotions to make people feel connected with them.. Companies often refer to their chatbot behaviors in human terms, like when they “hallucinate.

" Anthropic announced a “dreaming” feature this summer where its AI agent cleaned up its local memory as a background process. These anthropomorphized terms canKim says that's why OATs have very limited interactions restricted to expressive emotions and the E Ink display.

“Anthropomorphism can be very useful in certain ways, like helping people to change their behaviors,” Kim says. “People name their car, and they name their bike. I rarely see people who name their iPhone. I feel like in the future of computing, we will have more of a relationship with AI, but we should definitely be careful not to abuse this.

"is Senior Editor, Gear at WIRED, overseeing personal technology, gadgets, and gizmos. He has been reviewing consumer products for a decade, specializing in mobile—from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches to smart glasses and virtual reality. This is his sixth year at WIRED. Previously, he was the mobile and wearables ...