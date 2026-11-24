A 1994 Acura Integra GS-R used as an extra in '2 Fast 2 Furious' is up for auction with no reserve, packing a supercharger and a red-and-black look.

were far from the only beloved Japanese sports cars used throughout the Fast and Furious franchise. During the first film, two Acura Integras were used, including one driven by Mia Toretto, played by Jordana Brewster.

As it turns out, an Integra GS-R also served as an extra in"2 Fast 2 Furious" and is now up for auction in the U.S.doesn't note if the car had any screen time, but documents from filming in 2002 show the production company behind the film was charged $2,472 for damage to the Integra's front and rear bumpers and grille. The year after serving as an extra, the car was repainted in a combination of black and red.

Also read 25 Years of ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies, Illustrated

This Integra certainly isn't as cool as, but it will be a lot more affordable, so it has that going for it. Contrasting the exterior paint is a set of 10-spoke 19-inch HRE wheels clad in 255/40 Firestone Firehawk tires. The Acura also includes a set of upgraded drilled-and-slotted brake discs and SSBC Force 10 calipers. It's under the hood where even more significant upgrades have been made.

The original 1.8-liter inline-4 now includes a Jackson Racing supercharger and an aftermarket air intake. The listing doesn't make any mention of how much power the car has, though it's safe to assume it should be pretty sprightly. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. The engine bay also looks the part of a dramatic show car.

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It includes bright red hoses throughout, several chrome accents, and a red Comptech Sport strut bar. The wild red theme continues into the cabin, where the seats are trimmed in red and black, and there are red floor mats, a red instrument cluster, and red on the Momo steering wheel. There are also several carbon fiber accents inside, as well as an aftermarket audio system. An Integra like this is obviously an acquired taste and won't appeal to everyone.

But for anyone who grew up wanting a"2 Fast 2 Furious" build, it ticks almost every box, and it's being offered with no reserve, so it might end up going for cheap. This generation of Integra, which spawned , is also well regarded for its handling, so while the exterior and interior are a little bold, it should be plenty of fun to drive.