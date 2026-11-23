The newly built Dana Point mansion could set a new record the for priciest residential deal in the area, with an asking price of $65 million.

, has its own billionaire row, with just over 20 homes occupying prime positions directly on the water. One new build there could soon establish a new high-water mark for luxuryThe almost 10,000-square-foot property, completed in September, offers more than 100 feet of direct beach frontage.

The seller and his wife designed the three-story home for their family, incorporating natural materials such as Italian-cut travertine, Mission Maple cabinetry, Taj Mahal stone, and limestone throughout. During construction, though, the couple found another property to call home, and they’re now listing the sprawling residence for $65 million, which could set a record for the area.

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The interiors epitomize quiet luxury, combining a neutral palette with modern, minimalist decor. That means the exteriors take the focus. The highlight is a glass-bottom hot tub that appears to float from the second floor, with a waterfall that cascades down to the oceanfront pool below.

The latter is paired with a sunken lounge and fire pit. Other standouts include a 2,267-square-foot subterranean garage with space for five cars and a vehicle turntable, plus a wellness center with a gym, massage studio, and two saunas . As for the main living spaces, the open great room showcases 11-foot ceilings and glass walls that blur the boundary between inside and out.

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The cozy lounge and wet bar on the lower level open to the poolside grill area, while the sleek wood-paneled home office offers more secluded space. The spread comprises six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in total.

The primary suite is predictably the star, with a fireplace-equipped bedroom that opens to a private terrace, plus an ample dressing room and a serene bathroom.with a trio of agents: Gastón Javurek at Engel & Völkers Dana Point, Mitchel Bohi at Compass, and Josh Altman at Douglas Elliman. Tori Latham is a digital staff writer at Robb Report. She was previously a copy editor at The Atlantic, and has written for publications including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter.

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