This $5 Foundation Is Beloved for Making Skin Look like It Has ‘A Filter for Your Face in Real Life'

This foundation is a total game-changer.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some days, we wish we could walk around with one of those flawless Instagram filters over our face.

Thankfully, there are. This beauty necessity comes in a variety of shades, so you’re sure to find your perfect match. Theis made with a matte, light-diffusing complex that gives your skin that #nofilter airbrushed look. It’s the perfect base for the rest of your makeup routine.

We’re kind of obsessed with what this handy little foundation can do for your skin, and we’re not the only ones. Read on to see why shoppers adore the: “This is definitely a new staple in my makeup collection,” one shopper, who called this foundation “a filter for your face in real life,” wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“I did not have high expectations for this product due to the low price. I somehow was able to get the perfect color on my first try, and it works well. I used with a primer and setting spray and it lasted all day at work with no issues. I will definitely buy again,” another shopper said.

“I chose the perfect color. Lightweight and I even had a compliment on how well it looked and matched my skin tone. The price was certainly right,” a third shopper raved. Give your makeup routine a new foundation . Add the





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