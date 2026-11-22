The historic Glenborrodale Castle has more than a dozen guest suites, several additional residences, and its own stretch of Loch Sunart shoreline.

You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht Behind This $39 Million Fort Lauderdale Mansion‘s rugged west coast in the Highlands, is definitely the latter. Sitting along the shores of Loch Sunart, the 16,608-square-foot property was built in 1902 from red sandstone, complete with stone towers, numerous turrets, and a grand staircase.

The views are pretty spectacular, too, looking out across the water toward the surrounding islands. This $8.5 Million South Carolina Home Pairs Classic Lowcountry Architecture With Maximalist DesignThe home has held on to much of its original character. The entrance hall has wood-paneled walls and marble floors, while a sweeping marble staircase leads to an upstairs gallery with a vaulted ceiling.

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The main reception rooms include a drawing room, a smaller sitting room, a dining room, and a games room, many with marble fireplaces and large bay windows. Kristian Frommel; Procapture Media The property also comes with some protections that speak to its history and setting. Glenborrodale Castle, along with its garden terraces, stables, and walled garden, is Category A-listed, the highest grade of historic building designation in Scotland. The designation recognizes buildings of national architectural or historic importance.

The gatehouse lodge and entrance gate piers have a Category B listing, while parts of the grounds are also protected for their natural and wildlife value as part of the Loch Sunart Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific Interest. The castle’s 15 bedrooms are spread across the upper floors and include a turreted room with access to an outdoor viewing platform.

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Additional visitors and caretakers are accommodated in the three-bedroom Gate Lodge and a stone coach house divided into three apartments. A separate building houses a gym and sauna. The 134-acre property includes everything from formal gardens and wooded areas to open fields, along with just over half a mile of shoreline. For water arrivals, there’s a boathouse with electricity and a winch, along with a private jetty.

There’s also a spot to land a helicopter: the castle’s south-facing terrace has even accommodated aircraft as large as a Sea King. And then there are the two private islands, Risga and Eilean an Fheidh.

“The castle itself is immensely impressive, but it is the combination of private island ownership, direct waterfront access, substantial ancillary accommodation, and spectacular west coast scenery that elevates it into an entirely different category,” says Cameron Ewer with Savills. Glenborrodale Castle isAbigail Montanez is a staff writer at Robb Report.

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