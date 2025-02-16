This $40 Handheld Vacuum Is a Pet Owner's Dream

This lightweight and powerful handheld vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest pet hair messes. With its impressive suction, detachable motorized brush head, and multiple attachments, it's a must-have for any dog or cat owner who wants to keep their home fur-free.

Shea Simmons is a writer with over seven years of experience. Previously, she worked as a shopping editor and writer. Having a pet is a joy, but defending your home against stray hair is not. Dog owners, especially those with particularly prolific shedders, know fur can get into every crack and crevice of a home. Unlike larger options, this handheld vacuum can reach between couch cushions, lift up hair from thick upholstery, and make its way into the remote corners of a room.

You won’t need to deal with a cord, and your arm won’t get tired lugging it around since it weighs just 3 pounds.The powerful suction is one of the vacuum’s most impressive features. It’s designed specifically for pet hair and is strong enough to pull bits of fur off of surfaces — and most pet owners can tell you fur is stubborn. This vacuum, however, captures it all. One shopper with a fluffy Great Pyrenees said it gets every bit of hair off their couch, and another person whose dog is a “shedding machine” says it works even better than the attachments on bigger vacuums.it also has a detachable motorized brush head and multiple attachments. The brush head latches onto and pulls embedded hair and debris from carpets, rugs, and upholstery, getting deeper than standard rollers. Meanwhile, the upholstery attachment is made with fur-attacting felt and traps hairs in place. The crevice tool makes precise cleaning easy with its narrow head that’s ideal for baseboards, between cushions, and in the tight spaces of your car. The vacuum also has several practical features pet owners love. Thanks to its lightweight design, it’s easy to move from room to room or even outside to your car. It’s battery-operated and rechargeable, and if left plugged in, it will always be ready to use. It’s also bagless with an easy-empty canister and has a two-stage filtration system that traps allergens. , noting that it takes just 10 minutes to get rid of all the hair on their furniture. One person even called it the best vacuum they’ve ever had for cleaning up the hair from their six pets. Dog owners, in particular, are fans, including one reviewer with three heavy-shedding breeds who said it works like a champ and is just as effective as their full size vacuum





