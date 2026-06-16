This 37-Year-Old CEO Is on a Mission to Make Red Lobster Cool. Yes, You Read That Right.

As the youngest-ever CEO of the beloved seafood chain, Damola Adamolekun has gone on a press tour straight out of a celebrity playbook and taken to the internet to directly communicate with customers like they’re a fandom.

restaurant—where you took Grandma and the kids after Sunday service, where first dates became proposals and promotions became parties, one of the few national chains that never made Black America feel like an afterthought.

So when it filed for bankruptcy in 2024, closing around 130 of its nearly 650 locations, it wasn’t just a financial blip. It was a gut punch. —and the guy who walked into all that mess in October 2024, and basically said, watch this. Whether he’s actually pulling it off is a whole other conversation entirely.

To understand why that matters, you have to understand what Red Lobster actually meant.that she’d been fired from multiple Red Lobster locations. When Beyoncé name-dropped it in her 2016 “Formation,” a song layered with references to police brutality, Hurricane Katrina, and Black life in America,Marcia Chatelain called it a racial Rorschach test: if you knew, you knew. Sales spiked 33% the weekend the song dropped.

When the chain filed for bankruptcy eight years later, fans tagged Beyoncé online, begging her to save it.to the Entrata Summit alongside Tom Brady and James Corden. Each time returning to the same theme: For many Black Americans, losing Red Lobster was personal. The pull, he tells, goes beyond nostalgia: “People just really care about this brand. It has a deep legacy and a deep meaning to people.

” He’s aware of what his presence signals, too, adding, “I like that I’m giving people a different sort of role model—a different path for people that they might not be aware of otherwise. ” For a job typically buried in lease negotiations and shrimp supply chains, things are no longer business as usual. But a cultural swerve and a financial turnaround are not the same thing. Red Lobster has long been embedded in American life.

Opened at the height of the civil rights movement, just a few months before Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, its founder, Bill Darden, had already broken local norms decades earlier by serving Black customers at his first restaurant, The Green Frog, in Waycross, Georgia, in 1938. Red Lobster carried forward that quiet but radical idea. Same doors. Same seats.

Same service. As Robyn Autry, a sociology professor at Wesleyan University who studies race,, for many Black Americans, it became “a marker of status to move from outdoor fish fries to sitting down with menus and being served. ” By 2015, about one in six Red Lobster diners were Black, a higher share than any other major casual chain. It also became a springboard for Black managers and culinary talent, many coming through HBCUs before “diversity” became a corporate buzzword.

Ifẹ̀, Nigeria-born to Wura, a pharmacist, and Bola, a neurologist, Adamolekun grew up watching his mom, Wura, run the Adonai Pharmacy on the University of Ifẹ̀ campus, where his dad worked. By three, Wura says he was already asking why she gave customers change, demanding explanations about denominations, value, and how money actually worked. She insists on the Yoruba pronunciation of his full name: Oludamola Adamolekun .

“It means God adds to my blessings,” she says. The family moved often—Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, the States—as Bola pursued neurology. Wura calls the dislocation a gift that “helped the kids grow their minds. ” Then came rupture: Adamolekun was 11 when his younger brother Wale died suddenly from an asthma attack.

“When I left for school, he was there. When I came back, he had passed away,” he says.

“If I was going to be here, I had to make it count for something. ” “Life isn’t guaranteed—it’s fragile,” he adds, “Do the best you can. It’s hard for me to stress about small things after that—what’s gonna happen that’s worse than that? So it’s all relative.

Problems are relative. Pain is relative. And once you go through something like that, everything else feels small. ”After throwing himself into sports—soccer, basketball, football, track—throughout middle and high school while excelling academically, Adamolekun enrolled at Brown, graduating in 2012 with a BA in economics and political science.

Later, at Harvard Business School, classmates were most taken by his striking composure: “If a pilot had a heart attack and we needed someone to fly the plane,” says Adamolekun’s HBS friend Charles Mukuolu, half joking, but dead serious, “Damola is the kind of person who would say, ‘I can fly this plane. ’” Before Adamolekun—who had been quietly inside, assessing Red Lobster as a consultant to Fortress since February 2024, months before its May bankruptcy filing—the chain had cycled through five CEOs in five years.

So he walked the floors himself, dining undercover at different locations. Thesurprised him, the service and ambiance told a different story.

“It’s very easy for staff to disengage and check out,” he says. “But they hadn’t. I saw people that’d been there 10, 20, 30, 40 years. There was a lot of love for the brand.

What they needed was a North Star. ” At a town hall shortly after taking the job, he stood before roughly 30,000 employees andThe turnaround started not with a restructuring memo, but with Hush Puppies. Within weeks of taking over, he brought back the long-gone, oddly beloved menu item. On Threads, someone wrote, “Ohmigosh I am so going back!!

” Another user, reacting to a TikTok of him welcoming guests with “The cheddar bay biscuits are waiting for you,” wrote: “The new CEO is really CEOing. I have never in my life thought about Red Lobster as much as I have in the last 24 hours.

” When rapper Plies called out the new seafood boil for lacking flavor on Instagram, Adamolekun didn’t go quiet, he added three new sauces within days and jumped on social media to address “Lobster Nation” directly. One TikToker commented: “I hope he fixes Starbucks and Chipotle next. ” The contrast with the rest of the industry is hard to miss.

Early this year, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski went viral for posting a taste test of the chain’s new Big Arch burger, taking a nibble so small and referring to the food clinically as “product,” that the internet turned it into a referendum on corporate fakeness. Adamolekun seems to understand this intuitively.

“It’s good when it’s authentic,” he says of his press run. “People are reacting to something that’s real. I don’t have to put on a show. ” His operational plan has also been straightforward: rebuild leadership, reinvest in the basics, modernize selectively.

His COO, Larry Konecny, calls it “RED Carpet”—Recognize, Engage, and Delight, saying, “The momentum is real, and we’re focused on building consistency and long-term impact. ” Facilities upgrades are coming, tested first in three to five stores before scaling. The question hanging over all of this is whether any of it is actually working. Casual dining had a brutal 2025: bankruptcies, store closures, traffic declines across the segment.

The chains that survived made a clear bet on value and authenticity. Adamolekun has made that bet, but Red Lobster carries a heavier load, including a private equity owner the public is primed to distrust—Senator Elizabeth Warren among thecritics, “Workers lose their jobs, people lose their retirement savings. ” Adamolekun doesn’t dodge the critique. Fortress didn’t buy Red Lobster outright, he explains, they lent money to Thai Union, the seafood supplier that did.

When bankruptcy hit, the lenders moved to the front of the line.

“It wasn’t their initial intention, but now they’re here,” he says. “It’s not a clean private equity deal. ” The collapse had a face: the rebooted Endless Shrimp, a promo first launched in 2004.

What began as a limited-time offer in 2023 morphed into a daily, year-round $20 all-you-can-eat deal that bled the company $11 million in a single quarter, overwhelming kitchens and diluting the brand—while Thai Union, then a majority owner, pushed shrimp volume to boost its own business even at Red Lobster’s expense. Bankruptcyflagged the conflict of interest as a key factor in the chain’s collapse. Adamolekun has leaned into cultural cachet, betting that celebrity affinity from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ciara, and Ice Cube would restore the brand’s luster.

“Many of them either went to Red Lobster or worked there—people have an affinity. ” He says the company is now projecting positive net income by end of fiscal year, adding that same-store sales have been climbing—“we’re growing mid single digits to low double digits on certain weeks, which is good. ” Off-premise—takeout, curbside, delivery—is growing too.

“More people are ordering delivery than they have in the past,” he says. “We’re growing we still have work to do to reclaim where we were. ”But Red Lobster lost money in four of the past five quarters, with 2025 sales still running more than 20% below pre-bankruptcy levels. And recently, Fortress hasto keep writing checks.

And then, there’s the shrimp. In November 2024, Adamolekun was clear: Endless Shrimp was never coming back, “because I know how to do math,” he told theShow. This past spring, for a limited time, the promotion was brought back. Economist Eileen Appelbaum urges caution.

“Chains that don’t own their property have to pay rent out of meager profits in lean years,” she says. “Fee extraction reduces their net profit and the ability to finance improvements enhance their competitive position. ” The key question, she adds, is: Do they have restaurant experience to drive operational recovery, or are they primarily finance operators focused on short-term stabilization and eventual sale?

For a moment, Adamolekun detours from KPIs to taste: he goes with Biggie over Pac, Nas over Jay-Z, dodges the Kendrick versus Drake ask with a diplomatic “both. ” SGA over Wemby in the NBA right now, but Jordan’s “the GOAT. ” He recently reread Marcus Aurelius’s. He runs through them with a soft smile, but even in play mode, his instincts peek through.

When I raise the makeup of his mostly white leadership circle, like Konecny, Bob Baker, the CFO, or Nichole Robillard, his CMO, who recently departed, the temperature shifts.

“I don’t know about that. My general counsel is Black, so we’re two out of seven. Seems reasonable in terms of percentages. ”I let the math hang in the air and moved on.

Seconds later, he circled back.

“I’m a meritocratist by nature. Every company I’ve run has been diverse. I just try to pick the best people. ”“Tonya —I promoted her to GC not because she’s Black, because she’s awesome.

It’s a function of being fair and being meritocratic. ” It’s a familiar argument, but it lands differently here. Red Lobster’s dining rooms have doubled as communal ground, touchstones of belonging for generations of Black families. Running it means inheriting not just a balance sheet, but a history.

His reframed answer reads less like backtracking than calibration because symbolism and stewardship are inseparable at this scale. But here’s the thing: no CEO stays forever. Red Lobster’s revival—if you want to call it that—right nowAdamolekun. An almost-500-unit chain can’t survive on one man’s charisma.

The real test is durability, whether he can build a bench deep and steady enough to run the brand without him in the room. Or else, as Appelbaum puts it, “temporary stabilization is the most likely outcome. ” There’s something monastic about the way he’s taken on Red Lobster. No entourage.

No performative hustle.

“This means a lot for my family,” he says, more somber than before. “There’s a lot of pride for my father, my uncles, people in Nigeria—my dad would tell me—he’ll be like, ‘You elevated our last name. ’” Those values travel with him, like the tattoos he got at 16, five years after his brother’s death.writes about culture, race, politics, and history.

She’s the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize’s Traveling Fellowship, the Education Writers Association Features Award, and the Society of Professional Journalists Features Award, among other honors and recognitions. She’s an adjunct professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She’s the ... The couple have moved into late daughter Tatiana Schlossberg's home to help care for the young children she left behind.about Cooper’s company, and the man calling the shots at the Gen Z media empire, her husband, Matt Kaplan.

Before this year's festivities, we look back at the outfits worn by Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace from 1981 to 1992. At Saturday's celebration of the King's birthday, Princess Kate was seated on a dais alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla for the first time in the event's history. Kamala Harris’s quest for the White House was rooted in a political tradition of nonviolence pioneered by black women.

In the wake of Gaza, the broad promise of that tradition proved too much for her to bear. As the question of another run looms, Ta-Nehisi Coates reckons with the implicit violence of the American presidency—and the conditions by which a black woman might ever hold that office.

“We need to inspire people to take action, because if we don’t do so quickly, we’re not going to have any rights to defend,” Fonda toldjust before taking the stage at her celebration of the First Amendment—an event featuring A-listers like Bette Midler, Robert De Niro, and Julia Roberts. Trump's Bloody, Garish Birthday Gift to Himself: A White House UFC Fight The wild weekend in Washington began with MMA fighters menacing one another on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and ended with the Trump clan stalking the octagon.

It was an imperial scene in the shadow of the executive mansion, a showcase of American excess to celebrate the president’s birthday. The actor, director, and tabloid favorite is officially an empty nester. Here’s how each of her kids are taking on adulthood. Helped Stars Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon Get Into Character The breakout stars of the hit romantic limited series reveal how playing the iconic couple changed them—and their plans.





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