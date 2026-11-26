A full-body workout you can squeeze in at any time today.

An at-home workout that requires zero equipment might sound easy—but this one will change your mind! The fun, challenging exercises target every major muscle of the body, which means you make the most of just 30 minutes of work.

Squeeze it in before you head out for the day or whenever you need a movement break today; it’s easy to fit in at any time.in Idaho, took on the puzzle of creating this tough, no-equipment workout and pieced together a creative routine to get your muscles firing on all fronts. Consider it your go-to during a busy holiday schedule..

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Because running and most of our daily movements occur in the sagittal plane of motion—that’s forward and backward—we tend to neglect muscles used in lateral andmovements, causing weakness in these areas. While that not only leads to suboptimal performance, it can also increase your risk of injury, he explains.that incorporates lateral and rotational movements, as well as upper-body and core training, runners can increase their overall athletic standards and the functional capacity of their bodies,” Miklaus says..