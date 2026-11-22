This big Benz is more powerful and better-looking than the U.S. version.

Euro-spec cars also got slimmer bumpers and sleeker headlights, so this one also looks great. A Mercedes-Benz executive coupe from the early 1990s is a grand tourer par excellence, and you could hardly do better than this well-traveled machine.

, is part of Hearst Autos), this is a European-spec 1991 560SEC that was imported first to Japan before being brought to the United States seven years ago. The mileage is reasonable at the equivalent of 78K miles, but if you like to travel, here's your beast. W126 S-class, designed by the legendary Bruno Sacco. The first of these C126 coupes launched in 1981, kicking off a decade-long run that ended with the 1991 model year.

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These are truly great cars from the brand’s “The best or nothing” era. U.S.-market 560s came with a fairly emissions-strangled version of Mercedes's 5.5-liter V-8, but this car benefits from higher compression and slightly freer-flowing exhaust. There were more powerful versions available, but here you can expect around 275 horsepower and mountains of creamy torque, fed through a four-speed automatic gearbox.

It's not an AMG under the hood, nor are the stately looks here anywhere near as boisterous as the wide-body versions of the 560SEC that Affalterbach dreamed up. Here, the tailoring is more discreet, set off by a set of 17-inch Lorinser wheels and a slightly lower ride height on H&R springs with Bilstein dampers up front. It looks understated and reserved in a way Mercedes doesn't really do anymore.

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Inside, it's just as cushy as you would hope, with leather heated seats, plenty of wood trim, and a stereo that has been updated with Bluetooth connectivity. There’s an issue with the air conditioning that a specialist could probably address, but this example has had plenty of mechanical work done.

The fuel system was overhauled with new injectors and a new distributor a few years ago, and larger work including valve seals and a new timing chain was done two years ago. At that time, perishables like vacuum lines were also replaced. Brendan McAleer is a freelance writer and photographer based in North Vancouver, B.C. , Canada.

He grew up splitting his knuckles on British automobiles, came of age in the golden era of Japanese sport-compact performance, and began writing about cars and people in 2008. His particular interest is the intersection between humanity and machinery, whether it is the racing career of Walter Cronkite or Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's half-century obsession with the Citroën 2CV.

He has taught both of his young daughters how to shift a manual transmission and is grateful for the excuse they provide to be perpetually buying Hot Wheels. More Than 50 Years Later, You Can Finally Buy a Mercedes-Benz C111This Grand Touring Coupe Is a Subaru Like No Other