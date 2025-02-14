This $130 Slouchy Bag Looks Just Like Dakota Johnson's Luxe Style

A writer for InStyle shares her experience finding a nearly identical dupe for a designer bag that Dakota Johnson was spotted with. She highlights the affordable price point, quality materials, and versatile style of the Quince bag, noting its ability to be dressed up or down. The article also includes positive customer reviews praising the bag's look, feel, and functionality.

Megan Schaltegger is a Writer for InStyle, where she writes about shopping, products, and deals with a focus on celebrities, fashion, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience writing and received her BA in journalism from The University of Missouri. Ever since Dakota Johnson took to the streets of New York City with it last fall and was spotted with the luxe (despite how versatile it seems), tabling the purchase was ultimately the best decision I could’ve made.

I found a nearly identical version to the designer style months later, and it’s just $130. The, which is currently on sale for even less than its full price tag, is made from the same on-trend fabric and comes in the perfect creamy caramel brown shade to rival The Row. Take advantage of the opportunity to pre-order it now while it’s still in stock and marked down.Despite its affordable price tag, the Quince version is still made from 100 percent Italian calf suede. The material is high-quality, buttery soft, and looks so much more expensive than it is. The design includes a durable organic cotton twill lining, an interior slip pocket, and a zip pocket to keep your wallet, keys, or other important personal belongings. It has a hidden magnetic closure, so it still looks slouchy and relaxed but provides extra security. While the oversized silhouette is functional from a space perspective—you can fit a laptop, books, cosmetic bag, and more—it’s also having a moment from a fashion perspective. It can be worn more casually for errands or a quick lunch out, but can just as easily be dressed up for evening out thanks to its luxe suede material. Shoppers raved about the bag, including one who said that it’s “simply beautiful” and the “perfect slouchy bag to dress up or down.” Another customer called it an “absolutely breathtaking” “must-have” that’s “very spacious.” Others praised the “thick suede” fabric and said that the “shoulder strap is just the right length and stays” put without sliding down. They also called it “right on trend for this season.





