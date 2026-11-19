This 80-acre Connecticut estate, listed for $12.5 million, includes a red-clay tennis court, circular stone pool, and an artist's studio.

A Striking Palm Desert Home Designed by Guy Dreier Can Be Yours for $15.9 MillionThe 80-acre property, known as Bloomsbury Ridge, is located in Danbury, a vibrant city about 90 minutes from Manhattan by car or commuter rail.

The estate comprises a main residence dating to 1931 and an artist’s studio, with five beds and six full baths across 9,140 square feet. Then, there’s the acreage, offering open space and privacy. Ken Griffin Is Loaning 3 Rare Dinosaur Fossils to Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Natural HistoryTandem That main house is a picture-perfect, white-clad structure, with stately columns framing the wooden front door. A window-wrapped family room with coffered wooden ceilings opens to a covered patio out back.

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Nearby, fireplace-warmed formal living and dining rooms and an elegant kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook. The true highlight, however, is the grand two-story library, with wood-paneled bookcases providing storage on both levels. Upstairs, the second floor features five bedrooms. The four smaller rooms all open to sweet Juliet balconies overlooking the manicured landscape.

The primary suite, meanwhile, has a full private balcony, a cream-colored bedroom with a fireplace, and a white-washed bathroom with a soaking tub, a walk-in shower, and double vanities. Other interior highlights include a wine cellar and billiards/media room. There’s plenty more outside, however. The grounds include expansive flower gardens, a vegetable garden, an orchard, a red-clay tennis court, and a circular stone pool.

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In addition, the double-height artist’s studio, which is equipped with a kitchen and bath, can serve as a creative retreat or guest house.for $12.5 million with Cindy Raney at Coldwell Banker Realty. It’s the latest high-priced country estate in the area to hit the market in recent months. Earlier this year, a Stamford manor on 270 acres across both Connecticut and New YorkTori Latham is a digital staff writer at Robb Report.

She was previously a copy editor at The Atlantic, and has written for publications including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter. When not…Ken Griffin Is Loaning 3 Rare Dinosaur Fossils to Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Natural HistoryA Sculptural Modernist House Set Within a Gilded Age Garden on Long Island Seeks $3.9 MillionThe First Apartment at London’s One Palace Green Just Listed for $32 Million