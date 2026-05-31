Thirty Rock Cast: Where Are They Now Since the Belated Sitcom's 20th Anniversary

Two decades after its premiere, the acclaimed sitcom Thirty Rock's cast members have taken divergent career and life paths. From Tina Fey's continued creative dominance to Alec Baldwin's retreat following the Rust tragedy and Grizz Chapman's tragic death after health struggles, this overview examines the varied fates of the show's stars and their journeys beyond the iconic comedy.

Thirty Rock , the iconic NBC sitcom created by Tina Fey , premiered two decades ago, offering a satirical glimpse into the chaotic production of a fictional live sketch comedy show.

The series, set in the General Electric Building in New York City, became a critical darling, earning 90 Primetime Emmy nominations and winning 16, including three straight Outstanding Comedy Series awards. Its ensemble cast, featuring Fey as head writer Liz Lemon, Alec Baldwin as executive Jack Donaghy, and Tracy Morgan as volatile star Tracy Jordan, among others, left a lasting impact on television comedy.

However, the paths of its cast members after the 2013 series finale have diverged significantly. The recent death of Grizz Chapman, who portrayed the gentle giant Grizz, at age 52, has brought renewed attention to the show's legacy and the varied fortunes of its performers. Chapman's passing, following a long struggle with health issues including kidney failure, underscores the challenges some faced beyond the show's success. Grizz Chapman's journey was marked by both professional breakthroughs and severe personal hardships.

His role on Thirty Rock, his first professional acting gig, showcased his unique presence and warmth, leading to subsequent film and television appearances in titles like The Cobbler, Money Monster, Blue Bloods, and The Blacklist. Yet, behind the scenes, Chapman battled serious medical conditions. Standing at over seven feet tall, he struggled to find a kidney donor due to his size, having received a transplant in 2010 before his body eventually rejected it.

He relied on dialysis for years, and his manager confirmed he had been "struggling to stay alive" prior to his peaceful passing in his sleep. Chapman is survived by his wife, Diana, and their two children. His story highlights the often-unseen health battles that can shadow even notable careers. Tina Fey, the show's creator and star, has arguably enjoyed the most sustained and multifaceted success post-Thirty Rock.

Widely regarded as a defining comedian of her generation, Fey's net worth is estimated at $75 million. She has consistently expanded her creative footprint: creating and writing the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; serving as showrunner for the short-lived but praised Mr. Mayor; and taking on a recurring role in Hulu's popular Only Murders in the Building.

She also revived her film career, producing a 2024 musical adaptation of Mean Girls in which she reprised her role as Ms. Norbury. Fey has often emphasized contentment over wealth, stating she needs simply "enough money to live," a philosophy that may stem from her early SNL days. Her trajectory exemplifies how a writer-producer-performer can leverage a hit series into an enduring, diversified career.

Alec Baldwin's post-Thirty Rock path has been a study in contrasts between continued professional activity and profound personal tragedy. His portrayal of the cunning Jack Donaghy won him two Emmys and a Golden Globe, adding to an already distinguished career that included an Oscar nomination. After the show, he balanced voice work like The Boss Baby with dramatic roles in Still Alice.

However, his life was upended in 2021 by the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, an incident for which Baldwin faced involuntary manslaughter charges that were ultimately dropped in 2024. The trauma led him to step back from acting, spending over three years largely at home with his wife Hilaria and their seven children. He has signaled a potential permanent retirement, citing the pain of the Rust incident as a catalyst for change.

Baldwin's experience illustrates how a single event can dramatically alter a star's public perception and career trajectory, shifting focus from artistic output to personal reckoning. The stories of other cast members further paint the varied picture of post-Thirty Rock life. Tracy Jordan, played by Tracy Morgan, survived a near-fatal 2014 limousine accident that left him with traumatic brain injury, but has since returned to stand-up and acting, including on the show's 2020 revival special.

Jane Krakowski, who played the eccentric Jenna Maroney, continued with guest roles and stage work, though she faced personal health challenges including a cancer diagnosis. Jack McBrayer's Kenneth the Page became a beloved character, leading to voiceover work and roles in shows likeChildrens Hospital.

Meanwhile, some writers and supporting actors leveraged their Thirty Rock experience into successful showrunning careers, such as Robert Carlock who co-created Kimmy Schmidt with Fey. The spectrum ranges from sustained prominence to quiet work to health battles, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of fame and career longevity in Hollywood. Ultimately, Thirty Rock's legacy as a brilliantly written, ahead-of-its-time comedy remains untarnished, even as its creators and stars navigate vastly different futures





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thirty Rock Tina Fey Alec Baldwin Grizz Chapman Cast Update

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joanne Froggatt Joins The Magnificent Seven TV Remake CastJoanne Froggatt, known for roles in Downton Abbey and MobLand, is set to star in the TV remake of The Magnificent Seven. She will play the leader of a Quaker group under siege. The remake, overseen by Tim Kring, reimagines the 1960 film and Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai. Will Patton and Michael Ealy also join the cast. No release date has been announced.

Read more »

Off Campus Renewed for Season 2 with Cast Changes and Age Dynamics in FocusOff Campus, the series based on Elle Kennedy's books, explores love and self-discovery within an elite ice hockey team's circle. The show, renewed for season 2, sees cast changes and discussions about age gaps among actors, highlighting strong on-set bonds.

Read more »

A Decade After 30 Rock: The Varied Fates of Its Beloved Cast Amid Tragedy and TriumphTwo decades after its premiere, 30 Rock's legacy is examined through the subsequent career paths and personal challenges of its ensemble cast, highlighted by the recent death of Grizz Chapman and the ongoing legal and personal aftermath for Alec Baldwin.

Read more »

30 Rock Cast: Where Are They Now?The cast of 30 Rock has gone on to achieve great things in the entertainment industry, with many of them continuing to act and produce successful projects.

Read more »