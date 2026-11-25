Pasadena Humane places thirty-eight rescued dogs up for adoption following a welfare investigation. Meet Guava, Tomato, and other dogs needing homes.

Thirty-eight dogs rescued from a Pasadena residence are now seeking permanent homes at Pasadena Humane after a comprehensive welfare investigation concluded last week. The animals, which include Belgian Malinois mixes and Chihuahuas, completed their mandatory evidentiary hold and have been cleared for adoption by city officials.

Investigation Resolves After Search Warrant

Pasadena Animal Control officers initiated a welfare inquiry into a local home after receiving complaints regarding the living conditions and general health of the dogs. The agency documented numerous instances where the animals were not meeting basic care standards, prompting multiple attempts to collaborate with the owner to rectify the situation. When voluntary compliance failed, officers secured a search warrant that authorized the removal of the animals to ensure their immediate safety.

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Officer teams executed the warrant and transported the dogs to the Pasadena Humane facility for processing. The operation resulted in the rescue of thirty-eight canines, marking one of the significant animal welfare interventions in the area this year. All dogs have been processed into the system and are now ready for placement into loving environments.

Veterinary Care and Medical Assessments

Upon arrival at the Pasadena Humane, every single dog underwent thorough veterinary examinations and health assessments to determine their physical and mental well-being. Veterinarians identified specific medical needs among the group, prioritizing treatment for any animals found to be injured or suffering from neglect-related conditions. The facility provided immediate medical care and continuous monitoring to stabilize the dogs before they were made available to the public.

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The medical staff documented the recovery progress of each animal, ensuring that all health concerns were addressed prior to adoption. This rigorous healthcare protocol ensures that adopters receive dogs that are medically sound and ready to integrate into new households. The facility has successfully stabilized all thirty-eight rescued dogs during this period.

Meet Guava, Tomato, and Lychee

Among the rescued group is Guava, a Belgian Malinois mix puppy who arrived at the Pasadena Humane on Friday, November 20, 2026. Guava is currently available for adoption and requires an active home capable of meeting the energetic needs of a young working breed mix. Staff members describe Guava as a playful puppy who is eager to interact with humans after his stressful ordeal.

Also available for adoption are Tomato and Peach, a pair of Chihuahuas who were found living together in the Pasadena residence. These small dogs have formed a close bond and are often presented together for potential adopters who can commit to taking both animals into their care. Their tiny stature contrasts with the resilient spirit they have shown during their stay at the humane society.

Additionally, adopters can meet Lychee, a Chihuahua who was among the thirty-eight dogs rescued from the home. Lychee is now enrolled in the care program and is awaiting a family that can provide a stable and nurturing environment. Each animal, regardless of breed or size, has been treated with equal attention to ensure their smooth transition to a new home.

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Adoption Program and Facility Details

All thirty-eight dogs are enrolled in Pasadena Humane's Pawsitive Start program, which provides newly adopted pets with additional training support and resources. This initiative is designed to help owners build strong bonds with their new companions and address any behavioral challenges that may arise during the adjustment period. The program reflects the organization's commitment to long-term success for both the pets and their new families.

Izzy Nidetz, Director of Placement at Pasadena Humane, emphasized the importance of finding these animals permanent homes during the holiday season. She noted that providing a fresh start is the best way to celebrate the holidays for these dogs who have endured significant hardship. The organization encourages community members to visit the facility and meet the available dogs in person.

Prospective adopters and foster care providers can visit Pasadena Humane daily to meet the rescued animals and view their medical records. The adoption window operates from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the facility located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. Individuals seeking more information on specific pets or fostering requirements can access the official website for detailed listings and application procedures.