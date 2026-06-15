Thirteen Los Angeles Restaurants Shut Down by Health Department Over Severe Violations

A list of thirteen restaurant closures in Los Angeles County highlights ongoing concerns about food safety, including vermin, sewage, temperature control, and sanitation failures.

Los Angeles County health officials posted thirteen restaurant shutdowns on the Department of Public Health 's food facility closure list last week. These closures reflect serious health code violations that forced establishments to cease operations until corrective actions are verified.

The impacted venues range from a Westwood Mediterranean restaurant plagued by vermin and sewage discharge to a fast-food Chinese chain in Compton dealing with a rodent infestation. While the official list did not provide specific closure reasons for each site, inspector details consistently cite major violations including the presence of insects, rodents, birds or other animals, improper hot and cold holding temperatures, lack of handwashing facilities or practices, dirty food contact surfaces, improperly displayed shellstock tags, and sewage or wastewater issues.

As of Monday, June 15, the majority of these restaurants remain closed, pending follow-up inspections to confirm that all health hazards have been eliminated and appropriate corrective measures are in place before they can resume serving the public





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Restaurant Closures Los Angeles County Public Health Food Safety Vermin Infestation Sewage Health Code Violations Health Inspection

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