Thirteen American Service Members Lost Their Lives in Conflict with Iran

The U.S. military has identified the six Army Reservists who died in a drone attack in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, as well as the other service members who lost their lives in the conflict. The Department of Defense has announced that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to close the chapter on the conflict.

Thirteen American service members lost their lives during the conflict with Iran , with six of them dying in a drone attack soon after the war started and another soldier dying on the same day in what the military described as an enemy attack.

The final six service members all died less than two weeks later when their refueling plane crashed. The U.S. military has identified the six Army Reservists who died in a drone attack in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, as Capt. Cody A. Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, Sgt. Declan J. Coady, Maj.

Jeffrey R. O'Brien, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan. All six were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. The other service members who lost their lives in the conflict include Maj. John A. Klinner, Capt.

Ariana G. Savino, Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, Capt. Seth R. Koval, Capt.

Curtis J. Angst, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons. Maj.

Klinner died in an incident involving two aircraft in friendly airspace in western Iraq, while Capt. Savino, Tech. Sgt. Pruitt, Capt.

Koval, Capt. Angst, and Tech. Sgt. Simmons died in a KC-135 refueling plane crash in western Iraq.

Sgt. 1st Class Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, was a 92A Automated Logistics Specialist who enlisted in the National Guard in 2005 and had numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal. Capt. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio, was a KC-135 Pilot who had amassed 880 total flight hours and had been deployed in support of Operations SPARTAN SHIELD and EPIC FURY. Sgt.

Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa, was a 25B Army Information Technology Specialist who was posthumously promoted from specialist and had the Army Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon. Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, was a Military Police Officer who had numerous awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Superior Unit Award. Maj.

Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Ala. , was a mechanical engineer who graduated from Auburn University in 2016 and had a statement mourning his death from the university. Capt. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Ind.

, was a KC-135 Instructor Pilot who had been deployed in 2014, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2026 and had trained and developed pilots for worldwide air refueling missions. The Department of Defense has announced that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to close the chapter on the conflict that claimed the lives of 13 American service members





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Conflict Peace Agreement American Service Members Drone Attack Refueling Plane Crash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Breakfast: Katy Perry, Canadian and American Performances, and Team of the DayThe World Cup Breakfast covers the latest news, viral moments, and what to look out for in North America. The opening ceremony in Los Angeles featured Katy Perry, Tius Luka, and other artists. Canada's opening ceremony had an inflatable golden trophy that only half inflated, and the USA started their campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Read more »

Today in History: June 13, American college student in a coma released by North KoreaOtto Warmbier, a 22-year-old American college student, was released by North Korea in a coma and medically evacuated to the U.S. after 17 months in captivity, dying days later on June 19.

Read more »

Trump says deal to end Iran war will be signed Sunday, as Iran disagrees on timingPakistan's prime minister, a key mediator in U.S.-Iran talks to end the war, said Saturday that a peace deal was closer 'than ever before,' and could be finalized 'in the next 24 hours.'

Read more »

Iran Fortifies Nuclear Site with Collapsed Tunnels and Mines, Complicating U.S.-Iran AgreementIran has collapsed tunnels and planted mines at its Isfahan nuclear complex, making it harder to access highly enriched uranium, as a U.S.-Iran agreement nears signing.

Read more »