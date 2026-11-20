“Can you let people enjoy GTA for like 5 seconds before you have to make it all weird?”

J.D. Vance has been roasted online after trying to join the latest viral phenomenon in a late-night tweet. Posting from Washington, D.C. , while his boss was returning from China, Vice President Vance tried to join the Grand Theft Auto VI hype, to no avail.

He shared an AI–generated image of himself and Trump standing side by side on a mock GTA poster, surrounded by a collage of MAGA imagery. What caught people’s attention on X, however, was Vance replacing the game’s title with “the golden age XLVII”–referring to Donald Trump, the 47th president. Users quickly ripped the post to shreds, with many sharply disagreeing that the U.S. is prosperous right now. Some just wanted the vice president to let them enjoy the new game.

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“Can you let people enjoy GTA for like 5 seconds before you have to make it all weird? ”Away from social media, it’s not been a very good month for the vice president in the polls, either.this week revealed that he is now trailing Secretary of State Marco Rubio by double digits as the preferred 2028 presidential candidate amongst Republican primary voters.

Rubio now has 36 percent of his party’s primary voters naming him as their favorite nominee in two years. Just 20 percent of those surveyed preferred Vance. This time last year, Vance led Rubio by nearly 50 points—54 percent to six percent—in the same Emerson CollegeVance had always been seen as the most likely to inherit MAGA’s crown even as the 80-year-old president remained coy about whom he would endorse.

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Now the vice president’s problem, it seems, is that he is strongly tied to Trump, with his near record-low approval ratings, a disastrous war in Iran, and voters’ massive rejection of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement as a whole. Even Utah’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox, suggested that Vance move on from his presidential ambitions.

“I look at Trump’s coalition, and I say, I’m not sure where Vice President Vance doesn’t shrink that coalition,” Shapiro told The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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