Third Victim Found in Wyoming Tunnel Crash

A fiery multi-vehicle crash inside a Wyoming highway tunnel claimed the lives of at least three people, with five others seriously injured. The accident, involving 26 cars and trucks, triggered a fire that destroyed multiple vehicles. The Green River Tunnel remains closed as repairs and investigations continue.

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) — A third victim was found Sunday in the wreckage from a fiery crash inside a Wyoming highway tunnel that involved 26 cars and trucks, officials said. At least five people were seriously injured in Friday’s accident along Interstate 80 near the small town of Green River , Wyoming . The crash sparked a fire inside the tunnel that completely destroyed six commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Green River Tunnel, a crucial transportation link, remains closed for repairs and reconstruction. The Wyoming Highway Patrol released numerous photos of the aftermath, showing charred vehicles and extensive damage to the tunnel. The tragedy has prompted a renewed focus on road safety and the need for improved emergency response systems in remote areas





