Third U.S. Bird Flu Hospitalization Confirmed in Colorado

A woman from Wyoming was hospitalized in Colorado after contracting the H5N1 bird flu virus, marking the third confirmed hospitalization in the United States. The CDC continues to monitor the situation closely as bird flu cases rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) has confirmed a third case of bird flu hospitalization in the United States, according to Wyoming 's health department. A woman residing in Wyoming 's Platte County was admitted to a healthcare facility in neighboring Colorado , experiencing flu-like symptoms and possessing underlying health conditions that increase susceptibility to illness.

Wyoming's health department stated that the patient likely contracted the H5N1 virus through direct contact with an infected poultry flock at her home.Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming's state health officer, emphasized that her team is actively following up with individuals who had contact with both the flock and the patient. They are collaborating with state and national experts to closely monitor the situation in Wyoming. However, the extent of potential exposure to the bird flu case in Colorado while the patient was traveling remains unclear. A spokesperson for Colorado's health department has not yet responded to requests for comment.The Wyoming Livestock Board recently confirmed three backyard flocks infected with the virus, including one in Platte County. State veterinarian Hallie Hasel informed CBS News that these flocks were infected by the B3.13 strain. It is currently unknown whether the human bird flu patient in Colorado was also infected with B3.13. A spokesperson for the CDC, which typically investigates and sequences concerning bird flu cases, has not yet responded to requests for comment.Health experts had previously believed that the B3.13 strain might be less severe in humans. This differs from the D1.1 strain, which was responsible for a bird flu death in Louisiana last month and a child's hospitalization in Canada last year. The first U.S. bird flu hospitalization was reported in Missouri last year, involving a patient infected with B3.13. However, health officials at the time stated that the individual was likely hospitalized for other reasons and had incidentally tested positive for the virus.This recent hospitalization follows a surge in bird flu cases confirmed in Nevada and Ohio in recent days. The Nevada patient experienced mild symptoms and was not hospitalized, according to local health officials. Ohio's health department has not provided any updates on their bird flu case despite repeated requests for comment.Health and agriculture departments also announced another recall of raw pet food linked to the spread of the virus to cats in Oregon and a second spillover of the D1.1 virus from birds to cows in Arizona.Prior to Friday's case, the CDC had confirmed 68 human cases of bird flu. Most cases were linked to direct exposure to sick animals, although the source of infection remained unidentified for three cases.The increase in bird flu cases coincides with an ongoing surge in seasonal influenza, reaching record highs in emergency rooms and hospitals nationwide. This surge surpasses even the peaks observed during the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Data from testing laboratories indicate that the current surge is driven by typical seasonal influenza variants and not human-to-human transmission of a bird flu strain.The CDC declared Friday that these seasonal influenza strains have propelled influenza levels to some of the highest peaks in years, marking the first 'high severity' influenza season since 2017





