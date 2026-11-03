Third Teenager Arrested in Halloween Stabbing of Five Boys in Eastleigh

Hampshire police arrest a third suspect after five boys were stabbed at a Gatecrashed Halloween party in Chandler's Ford, leaving one teen in life-threatening condition.

Police have arrested a third teenager following a violent stabbing incident that injured five boys at a Halloween party in Eastleigh. The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody overnight on Monday, October 31, on suspicion of attempted murder. This arrest brings the total number of detained youths to three, as the investigation into the attack on Park Road continues to unfold.

Arrest Details and Suspect Profiles

The newly arrested suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Bristol. He joins two other teenagers who were previously detained in connection with the case. Those earlier arrests involved a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Southampton, who face suspicion of murder. All three individuals remain in police custody as authorities gather evidence and witness statements regarding the events of the previous evening.

Also read Suspect arrested in Fairfield Halloween store shooting that killed pregnant woman, injured 6: police

How the Attack Unfolded on Park Road

The violence erupted at approximately 10:30 pm at a four-bedroom property valued at £800,000 on Park Road in Chandler's Ford. Officers discovered that the perpetrators had scaled the fence surrounding the residence to gain unauthorized access. Inside and in the surrounding streets, the group seriously assaulted five teenage boys who were celebrating the holiday. The attackers targeted three victims aged 16 and two victims aged 17.

Victim Status and Hospital Conditions

Medical outcomes for the five victims vary significantly following the emergency response. Four of the stabbed boys sustained serious injuries but have been discharged from the hospital. The fifth victim, a 17-year-old boy, remains in the hospital in a life-threatening condition, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Witnesses described seeing medics administer blood transfusions and gas and air to the critically injured teen on the pavement for nearly an hour before he was transported away.

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Party Overspills and Gatecrashing Origins

The party was initially hosted by a 17-year-old girl who lived at the property with her parents and sister. She invited close friends for a supervised event, but the gathering ballooned after a different Halloween party in Romsey was shut down earlier that evening. Approximately 100 people attended, far exceeding the expected 30 to 40 guests. Some of the crowd consisted of 70 uninvited revellers who moved from the closed event to this location.

Police Investigation and Community Impact

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that officers are reviewing surveillance footage and continue their investigation. The victims are believed to be friends with the host, as most attended Thornden School in Chandler's Ford. After completing GCSE exams last year, the boys had moved to various colleges, including Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh. The incident has shocked the local community, prompting an ongoing search for justice and safety assurances.