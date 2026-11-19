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It's been over five years since a barrage of bullets shattered the peace of a Mobile neighborhood, killing Tony and Leila Lewis inside their home.

They were the grandparent’s of local rapper Honeykomb Brazy.

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“The family and the Happy Hill community want justice for whoever perpetrated this crime, this heinous crime on these two loved citizens of this community," neighbor Gary Miller said. Now, another major development in the investigation. A Mobile County grand jury has indicted Jamarcus Chambers in the couple's murders. Chambers, who has been serving time in federal prison for cocaine trafficking, is now being held without bond.

He's the third man charged in a case that has haunted this family for years.

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“I can’t sleep. I can't eat. I want my mama and I want my daddy and I know I can’t have them. I know I can’t have them," daughter of the Lewis' said.

That was the heartbreaking reality for the couple's daughter in the aftermath of their deaths. The shooting that ended in a massive blaze, sent shockwaves through the community, neighbors describing the terrifying sound of gunfire. Investigators have identified four suspects in connection with the killings. Terrance Watkins and Patrick Lewis were previously charged, and now, Jamarcus Chambers joins them in facing murder charges.

A fourth suspect, Darrin Southall, has been named in the investigation, but has not been charged in the couple's deaths. Southall remains in federal prison for drug charges, with a projected release date in 2051. It is believed that he ordered the hit on Tony and Leila.

“It was two loving people. Leila, she was just a beautiful sister. She looked out for the ladies in this community, as well as Tony, ‘Firehead’, that’s what we called him," Miller said. With three men now indicted, prosecutors are working to bring the cases together.

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While the legal process continues, the loss remains just as permanent for those who knew and loved Tony and Leila Lewis. Terrance Watkins is scheduled to stand trial May 3rd, 2027. Patrick Lewis has a court hearing set for December 12th on the district attorney's motion to consolidate his case with Watkins'. Prosecutors are also seeking to consolidate Jamarcus Chambers' case with the others.

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