Third School Joins Nebraska and Georgia in Boycott of Texas Tech

A week after athletic directors from Nebraska and Georgia publicly addressed a boycott of Texas Tech, a third school has joined them.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco watches game play in the fourth inning against the Texas Longhorns during Game Two of the NCAA Women’s College World Series championship series at Devon Park.

| Brett Rojo-Imagn Images A week after athletic directors from Nebraska and Georgia publicly addressed a boycott of Texas Tech, a third school has joined them, according to a report from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger on Monday night. In a post on X , Dellenger reported that Michigan "has canceled a scheduled volleyball match against Texas Tech and UM plans to hold further discussions with its athletic staff on prohibiting contests against the Red Raiders, similar to Nebraska and Georgia.

" Michigan and Texas Tech have only met on the softball once and it was during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The University of Michigan has canceled a scheduled volleyball match against Texas Tech and UM plans to hold further discussions with its athletic staff on prohibiting contests against the Red Raiders, similar to Nebraska and Georgia, sources tellThe boycott stems from a court ruling involving the Texas Tech football program.

A Lubbock judge granted quarterback Brendan Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA and made him eligible for the 2026 football season. Sorsby was initially ruled ineligible after he admitted to having placed nearly $90,000 worth of wagers while he was enrolled at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. He placed 40 wagers on the Hoosiers while he played for them. The NCAA prohibits student-athletes and athletics department staff members from betting on collegiate athletics and professional sports.

He was suspended indefinitely. The quarterback hired his own attorneys and was granted a temporary injucton on June 8. Judge Ken Curry suspended Sorsby for two games but deemed him eligible to play the rest of the season because he "has demonstrated he will suffer a probable, imminent, and irreparable injury if the court does not grant this temporary injunction.

" The fall out reached the softball field when Georgia and Nebraska banned their programs from playing Texas Tech in any sport. “Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice,” Georgia compliance director Will Lawler wrote in a memo. “Please review your sport’s current schedules and future scheduling plans.

If you have any contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sports administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps. ”" will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport," Fields wrote.

"If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with Troy immediately. ”An hour after Michigan reportedly joined the boycott of Texas Tech, Sorsby decided that he will not play for the Red Raiders this fall. Instead, he plans to apply to enter the NFL supplemental draft. Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec and athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a joint statement Monday night supporting Sorsby's decision.

Texas Tech statement on Brendan Sorsby: "When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation.

""When Brendan's lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation. With his health and wellness as our top priority, we supported him in spite of very different perspectives and opinions. Our position was challenged by many but our support for him never changed.

"We will continue to extend all available resources that Brendan had as a student and athlete to ensure his transition is as successful as possible. "Sorsby's decision to enter the NFL supplemental draft puts an end to a high-profile controversy but might not be the end of the boycotts.

“Texas Tech had a lot of teams that chose not to or elected to not play them, and a lot of it had to do with the transfer of players and other things,” Kirk Walker, co-founder and owner of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic,For now, news of more boycotts might be few and far between, leaving just the three schools without Texas Tech on their schedules in all sports. Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn.

She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.





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