Sound Transit confirms a driver drove onto the Shoreline station plaza due to GPS confusion and rain. This marks the third such incident this year, raising safety concerns for the light rail system.

A driver drove onto the pedestrian plaza at the Shoreline 185th Street light rail station on Friday morning, prompting a response from transit officials. Sound Transit confirmed the incident to KIRO Newsradio, noting that the event occurred around 9 a.m. The driver's vehicle was captured on video by a user named Seattle Submissions, showing the car backing up on the plaza surface after entering the restricted zone.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

Rachelle Cunningham, the Senior Public Information Officer for Sound Transit, stated via email that an elderly driver apparently became confused and drove onto the station plaza. Security personnel at the scene assisted the driver in safely leaving the area. There were no reports of injuries to the driver or any members of the public who may have been present on the plaza at the time.

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Brandyn Hull, Communications Manager for the King County Sheriff's Office, provided further context regarding the driver's state of mind. Hull said she was following her GPS navigation system and was driving a new car. Because she was unfamiliar with the area and it was raining with poor visibility, she did not realize she was driving onto the tracks until it was too late and her vehicle became stuck.

Third Similar Incident at Light Rail Stations

This event marks the third time this year that a driver has ended up on Sound Transit light rail property, either on a walkway or platform. The recurring nature of these incidents has highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the way drivers interact with transit infrastructure, particularly in areas where roads intersect with rail lines.

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Previously, in June, Sound Transit's 1 Line light rail service was disrupted for two hours after a driver drove onto the elevated tracks at the Mount Baker Station. According to witnesses at the scene, the driver at that location also claimed she was following her GPS, which directed her onto the tracks. She drove a significant distance along the rails before becoming stuck.

The driver involved in the June incident at Mount Baker Station was a 70-year-old woman. She exited her vehicle with assistance from Seattle Fire personnel. No injuries were reported in that June incident, although the service disruption caused delays for commuters. The similarity in circumstances between the Mount Baker and Shoreline incidents suggests a common factor in driver navigation errors near transit zones.

Ongoing Safety Conversations and System Improvements

Sound Transit Spokesperson Amy Enbysk previously told KIRO Newsradio that conversations about safety are ongoing at the agency. The organization stated they are always looking for ways to improve the system to prevent such occurrences. Enbysk noted that they did not have any specific plans to share at that time regarding physical barriers or changes to signage.

The repeated incidents have drawn attention to the reliability of GPS guidance in complex urban environments near transit hubs. Drivers relying solely on navigation devices may not always receive accurate instructions for last-mile routing, particularly in areas with mixed-use infrastructure like the Shoreline 185th Street station.