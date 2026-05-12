Third case of hantavirus in previously symptomless passengers repatriated from cruise ship

The latest victim of the hantavirus, a disease spread by rodents, is a Spaniard who tested positive for the virus after returning from the affected cruise ship. The French woman is now in 'serious condition' as her health rapidly declined in hospital.

Another evacuee from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship has been confirmed to have the deadly disease, according to Spain's health ministry. A Spaniard, who was quarantining in Madrid after being evacuated from the luxury MV Hondius, provisionally tested positive for the rat-borne disease on Monday.

It marks the third case of previously symptomless passengers testing positive after they were repatriated to their home countries. On Monday, an American and a French national who had previously returned home tested positive. The French woman, who had no initial symptoms, is now in 'serious condition' with hantavirus, according to the French government, after her health rapidly declined in hospital.

A passenger of the cruise ship MV Hondius sits with his mask off on a bus on the way to the airport, at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10. Passengers from the MV Hondius, including one with his mask lowered, wave aboard a military bus after being transferred by boat to the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife.

The bus carrying the British passengers and crew being repatriated from the MV Hondius makes its way to Arrowe Park Hospital on May 10, in Birkenhead, England. This is a breaking news story. More to follow





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Spain's Health Ministry Andalucia Region Passengers MV Hondius Barcelona Quarantine Symptomless

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