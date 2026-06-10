Third 21 Jump Street Film in the Works with Original Cast in Talks

The third installment of the 21 Jump Street franchise is officially in the works with stars Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube all in talks to return. The crime comedy threequel will be directed by Rodney Rothman, who also penned the script along with Hill and Meghan Malloy. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also set to return as producers.

The third installment of the 21 Jump Street franchise is officially in the works with stars Jonah Hill , Channing Tatum , and Ice Cube all in talks to return.

The crime comedy threequel will be directed by Rodney Rothman, who also penned the script along with Hill and Meghan Malloy. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also set to return as producers.

However, there was a version of a crossover film with a different title that has since been scrapped. Tatum in particular has expressed doubts about returning for a third film, stating that he felt like a third film would be a cop-out because the second film had been a natural progression. The sequel saw the duo take their undercover work to college to go after a drug supplier there, too.

There could be a lot of opportunity for a solid and hilarious continuation of the story with nostalgia and unexpected situations being big for Hollywood in recent years. The characters wouldn't necessarily have to do their usual undercover at a school routine, but there could be plenty of other opportunities for them to have to hilariously pretend to be something and someone they're not, especially if the film leaned into the two characters having aged





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21 Jump Street Third Film Jonah Hill Channing Tatum Ice Cube Rodney Rothman Script Producers Film Comedy Crime Nostalgia Unexpected Situations Characters Undercover College Drug Supplier Cop-Out Running Joke Bigger Angle Preserve Some Of The Humor Give The Movie Something New And Interesting

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