Think Your Best Running Years Are Behind You at 50+? This Mileage Data Says Otherwise.

You can have your best, longest runs yet at 50 and beyond. The proof is in the numbers.

, know that you still have your best running days ahead of you. Now, before those doubts begin swirling in your brain, just look at the numbers for proof of thatfrom some of the most popular run tracking platforms—and one of the biggest takeaways?

On average, 50+ runners run the most mileage of any age group. According to, females and males aged 50-59 years old ran the most on average per run across age categories. That held true when looking at average weekly mileage, too, withfound that of its users, those in the 50-59 year-old age group had the greatest average run distance among both females and males.?

Perhaps it’s the push from your peers that you need to start training again, or maybe it’s the motivation you’ve been looking for to continue on with your training plan like others in your age group. No matter if you’ve logged thousands of miles or zero, you can make running a staple of your everyday life as you grow older.will show you how to steadily log miles while also building your physical and mental strength.

You’ll learn how to follow smart training strategies, listen to your body, and safely progress your distance and speed, all with the help of our holistic approach. For those of you looking to up your run distance to match that of your fellow 50+ runners, we have anrun stronger than ever before in your 50s and beyond. Unlock healthy, consistent miles as you grow older with our Ashley is Editor of Content Hype at Hearst’s Enthusiast & Wellness Group.

She is a former collegiate runner at UNC Asheville where she studied mass communication. Ashley loves all things running; she has raced two marathons, plus has covered some of the sport’s top events in her career, including the Paris Olympics, U.S. Olympic Trials and multiple World Marathon Majors.





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