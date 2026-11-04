Think You Don’t Like Broccoli Rabe? You’re Cooking It Wrong

Our latest BA’s Best recipe will show you the light.

is our vault of the Test Kitchen’s definitive takes on iconic dishes. Today, food director Chris Morocco breaks down his latest recipe, a restaurant-worthy pasta dish you can pull off on a weeknight.

, most likely because it originates in Puglia, a region close to my grandmother’s Campania. Her mistrust of the Pugliese, the home province of many of her neighbors in Worcester, MA, was infamous in our family.

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“Horse eaters” she would whisper, and flick her curtains closed. Yet this is one of the easiest foundational Italian dishes to make, in a matter of minutes with some basic ingredients. It is balanced in a way that few other pastas could hope for, containing an abundance of greens to counter punchy sausage and handfuls of Parmesan.didn’t have a classic recipe for it. That is, until now.

I got to work in the Test Kitchen—here are my big takeaways.gives a hoot if you use strozzapreti or gemelli. Yet I can’t deny the charms of orecchiette for this dish, as the “little ears” are perfectly sized and shaped to cradle nubbins of sausage, and be swaddled by clingy leaves of broccoli rabe. Any short shape will play nicely with the other elements—mezzi rigatoni and lumache especially.

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Be sure to leave the pastaBlanching—a brief dip into simmering salted water—isn’t nearly assertive enough to tame the fibrous stalks of broccoli rabe. To get them truly silky and tender, I give the bottom half of the stalks a 5-minute head start in boiling water, followed by 5-ish more minutes with the tops. There’s no need to shock in ice water or cold water afterward.

These fully cooked greens are so luscious, they function almost like a sauce, with some help from cooking liquid and butter. Italian-style sausage has the sharp scent of fennel, lots of garlic and black pepper, and, in hot varieties, red pepper flakes. If you can find it loose, great, but generally, you will have to remove the casings yourself to reveal the coarsely ground meat.

This coarse grind is another key aspect to the dish, as it results in pebble-size chunks that render and crisp without turning into paste. For years I undercooked my broccoli rabe, barely blanching it to temper some bitterness, yet leaving it so fibrous that even a longer cook with the sausage could never fully unlock its silky potential. I know better now.

My colleagues in the Test Kitchen were floored by how delicious an overcooked vegetable can be—how the rabe became creamy like a green sauce, tangling around every other ingredient. It’s not every day you find a dish that you can make just as well as what you might order in a restaurant, after a long work day no less. But this is one of them.and Epicurious, overseeing the Test Kitchen team and the recipes they develop.

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With a career that spans nearly 20 years in publishing, Chris has worked for brands such as