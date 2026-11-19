Intergenerational Foundation claims Andy Burnham's plan to delay triple lock changes until 2030 misses a chance to save over £300 billion for students and public services.

The Intergenerational Foundation has issued a stark warning regarding the proposed modifications to the UK state pension system, arguing that delaying structural reforms will result in a massive fiscal burden for future taxpayers. The think-tank estimates that abandoning the triple lock mechanism in spring 2027, rather than waiting until 2030 as planned by Labour leadership, would save the Government an additional £36.2 billion over the next two decades.

Andy Burnham recently announced that his administration intends to replace the current triple lock formula and redirect the resulting savings toward the establishment of a new National Care Service if he wins the next general election. However, the Intergenerational Foundation contends that this phased approach fails to capitalize on immediate economic relief, suggesting that axing the rule in spring 2027 could save the Treasury £2 billion annually by the 2039-40 fiscal period.

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Core Mechanics of The Triple Lock System

The existing triple lock rule mandates that the state pension must rise every single year by whichever is the highest of three specific metrics: inflation rates, average earnings growth, or a fixed 2.5 per cent floor. This mechanism ensures that pensioner income keeps pace with the cost of living and wage increases, but it also creates a compounding effect where costs start small and grow significantly over time due to the uprating formula.

The Prime Minister has indicated a desire to modify this arrangement by removing the hard link to wages every year, switching instead to a system where the pension rises by the highest of inflation or 2.5 per cent. Crucially, the proposed adjustment retains an earnings link over the long term to ensure that pensioners continue to share in overall economic growth rather than being entirely disconnected from wage trends.

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While the leadership plans a moderate shift, the think-tank calculates that taking the more radical step of implementing a straight-up double lock immediately would save an extra £20.5 billion each year by 2039-40. In total, the IF believes that immediate implementation could save more than £301 billion by the 2045-46 period, representing a substantial sum that is currently locked into the current budget projections.

Stakeholder Positions And Economic Rationale

William Splatt, an economist at the Intergenerational Foundation, praised Andy Burnham for attempting to address the pension system but described the delayed implementation as a significant missed opportunity. Splatt argued that the political capital expended for what is essentially a half-measure will not make the job any easier for Chancellor John Healey, who will inherit a system that continues to cost hundreds of billions more than necessary.

Splatt asserts that the state pension remains on a fiscally unsustainable path and that the proposed adjustment, which keeps an earnings link, essentially kicks the can down the road for future generations. He points out that the reforms are heavily caveated because the pension will still be updated by the highest of 2.5 per cent, inflation, and a specified proportion of average earnings, meaning the changes will be implemented from a higher financial base after waiting until 2030.

The exact details of the future earnings link have not been fully revealed, but the Government has indicated it would maintain the value of the state pension relative to 2029-30 earnings. If the state pension is worth a third of average earnings by 2029-30, that relative value would be maintained over the long run, according to current Treasury signals.

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Real-World Impact On Generations And Students

William Splatt warned that younger generations, who were led to believe they would enjoy a generous state pension upon retirement, will likely see those benefits stripped away over time. He highlighted that over the last few decades, there has been a widening gap in support provided to the young compared to the elderly, a disparity that he believes the adjusted triple lock does little to close.

The think-tank concludes that Andy Burnham's limited changes and his commitment to spend the savings on age-related social care will do nothing to address this growing intergenerational disparity. The triple lock was originally designed as a temporary measure to protect retirees but has become a permanent millstone around the neck of the Exchequer, requiring more than just a minor adjustment to correct its fiscal imbalance.

The IF briefing notes that the £301.7 billion that could be saved by 2045-46 is a sum large enough to wipe out every student loan in England today. While acknowledging the understandable political reasons behind Andy Burnham's moderated policy, the organization argues that given the current fiscal outlook, it is difficult to justify leaving more than £301 billion on the table by not committing to an immediate and full removal of the triple lock.