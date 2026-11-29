Think small: North Texas businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is here. One Plano shop owner says every purchase matters and shopping small can mean more than a sale.
Image of Keeks Designer Handbags in Plano that sells pre-owned designer handbags, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Shoppers are encouraged to think small this Saturday as communities mark Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting local shops and the people behind them.
Nationwide, shoppers spent an estimated $18 billion on Small Business Saturday last year. In North Texas, local business owners say every purchase can make a difference. Kristen Donnell started Keeks Designer Handbags at Collin Creek Mall in 2010. The business has since grown into a 10,000-square-foot store in Plano that sells pre-owned designer handbags, jewelry, shoes and accessories.
“It means the absolute world to us. There is a saying amongst small business owners that when you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance. And I can verify that that is true,” Donnell said.
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