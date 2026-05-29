Thieves steal youth football gear from Hesperia program

According to organizers, dozens of helmets, shoulder pads and training equipment were stolen

A youth football team in Hesperia says someone broke into its storage and ran off with the gear. Christian Cázares reports for the NBC4 news at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

A youth football organization in California's high desert is scrambling to replace thousands of dollars' worth of equipment after thieves broke into a storage container and stole gear just weeks before the start of the season. Members of the Hesperia Sting, a nonprofit youth football and cheer program, discovered the break-in this week at a storage container located behind Hesperia High School, where the organization keeps equipment used by players ages 5 to 14.

"They really took stuff out of here," said Cynthia Moreno, president of the Hesperia Sting. "We went from hardly having any equipment, or equipment donated to us from Barstow. We were finally able to buy our own and get our kids new things, and now it's been taken.

" According to organizers, dozens of helmets, shoulder pads and training equipment were stolen. Much of the gear had been purchased through years of fundraising efforts and community support. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

"It keeps them out of trouble and gives them something to do and gets them ready if they want to play football or cheer in high school," Moreno said. "We have built a community because we are here every day after school practice, two hours a day," said Gina Chaves, whose child participates in the program. Twelve-year-old Anthony Tarr said he was shocked to learn that most of the team's equipment had been stolen.

Tarr, who dreams of one day becoming a professional football player, described playing the sport as an unforgettable experience. With practices scheduled to begin in just a few weeks, parents and organizers are rushing to organize new fundraising efforts. They estimate the stolen equipment is worth about $5,000.





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