Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into Hustle and Fade SA on South Zarzamora Street, stealing thousands of dollars in barber equipment days before its planned grand opening. The owner said he and the other barbers are left cleaning up the mess.

Hustle and Fade SA, a barbershop on the West Side, was days away from the grand opening of its second location when thieves broke in and stole thousands of dollars in barber equipment.

Instead, owner Andrew Garcia, 19, said he and his team are trying to recover while keeping a positive attitude. Garcia told KSAT the break-in happened late Tuesday night at the South Zarzamora Street location. A neighbor reached out to him on social media that morning to let him know someone had broken into the shop. Garcia said the thieves tried getting in through the doors but couldn’t.

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They eventually pushed in an air conditioning unit on the side of the building and climbed through the window.

“All the clippers to the other barbers are gone. This morning, I had to go and get as many used clippers as I can. We’re still trying to run a business at the end of the day. They took everything,” Garcia said.

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Surveillance video obtained by KSAT shows one person filling a bag with barber equipment before going over to a jewelry cabinet and taking the items inside. In a separate surveillance video, another person can be seen waiting outside for the other person to come out. Garcia said the people seen in the videos were not wearing masks, and their faces are visible.

“The backdoor is busted. There’s some wire cutters on the outside, too,” Garcia said. Garcia said the thieves took at least two clippers from each of the shop’s 11 barber stations. He estimates the loss is worth thousands of dollars.

For Garcia, the loss is about more than replacing expensive equipment. He said he opened the second location to give other barbers an opportunity to grow their careers and build a client base.

“It’s not necessarily about me. It’s more about my barbers. They have to work,” Garcia added. Barbers from Garcia’s first location stepped in to help by offering to lend equipment to the barbers impacted at the second location.

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Garcia also spent the morning looking for used clippers so his team could continue working. The shop was supposed to celebrate its grand opening this weekend. But after the break-in, Garcia said it could take a few weeks before the team is ready to officially open. Garcia said opening more than one barbershop has been a dream since he started cutting hair as a kid.

Despite the setback, he said he is focused on moving forward and getting his team back on track.

“I wouldn’t wish this on no other small business, especially a young entrepreneur coming out of San Antonio. And I hope those guys are found,” Garcia said. KSAT reached out to SAPD for more details on the investigation. As of Wednesday evening, it’s unclear if the thieves have been caught.

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