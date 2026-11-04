Thieves Set Construction Vehicle Ablaze After Stealing ATM at Fenny Compton Co‑op

Police investigate a torching of a telehandler used to lift an ATM from a Co‑op store in the Warwickshire village of Fenny Compton, the second such robbery in seven years.

A telehandler was set on fire in the middle of Fenny Compton High Street by a group of thieves who used it to lift and steal an automated teller machine from the adjoining Co‑op convenience store. The crime occurred shortly before 3am on Wednesday, 4 November 2023, when the robbers drove the heavy‑lift vehicle into the store, ripped out the ATM and then drove away with the bank machine. Police say the vehicle was deliberately torched after the robbery, creating a large explosion that melted the pavement and caused damage to nearby buildings.

How the Attack Unfolded

According to local witnesses, the thieves arrived with a telescopic boom lifting machine capable of functioning as a forklift and crane. They used the boom to pull the ATM out of its mounting, leaving the cash device exposed on the street. After the local police were called in, the robbers set the telehandler ablaze, using a gas canister as an accelerant to blast the machine from its housing. The fire spread rapidly, momentarily turning the high street into a furnace and igniting the surrounding road surface.

Also read Stow ATM Heist Fails After Clerk Opens Fire, One Arrested

Community Reactions and Historical Context

Hilary Birkbeck, a 70‑year‑old furniture designer who filmed the incident, said the blast shattered his first‑floor double glazing and melted his guttering. Birkbeck called the explosion a "hell of an explosion" and urged Co‑op headquarters to consider not re‑installing an ATM at the site, arguing that repeated robbery attempts have made the location unsafe. His wife, Jude, described the event as "absolutely terrifying" and recounted hearing a railway‑switching thunder before police urged the family to evacuate.

The Co‑op store had previously suffered a similar robbery in 2009 when a low‑loader and pickup truck were used to extract the ATM. In June 2019, robbers ram‑raided the front wall with a stolen digger to steal the machine again. The latest incident marks the second time in seven years that the store has been targeted for its cash machine.

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Police Response and Public Appeal

Warwickshire Police have released Incident 26 of 11/04, requesting that anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the attack contact the force. They praised the local community for their rapid response, noting that the high street remained closed to traffic until the evening after the incident. The police are investigating the possibility of a ring of repeat offenders who may be operating across the county, given the recent attack on a telehandler in Shipston‑on‑Stour just weeks earlier.

Impact on the Village and Future Precautions

The fire caused extensive pavement damage on the high street, forcing a temporary closure of the road for traffic. Residents report a lingering smell of petrol and melted plastic in the area, as well as increased anxiety about safety. The incident has sparked debate among local business owners about the viability of placing ATMs in high‑traffic or insecure locations. Co‑op officials have not yet issued a statement regarding the potential removal of the machine, but community advocacy groups have called for a review of security protocols. The village remains on high alert until the investigation concludes, with police urging anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.