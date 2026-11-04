Co-op Store in Fenny Compton Destroyed in ATM Raid as Community Demands Removal of Cash Machine

Criminals used a telehandler to steal an ATM from a Co-op store in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire, then ignited the machine. The resulting explosion damaged nearby homes and roads.

Violent raiders completely destroyed an Automated Teller Machine and a construction vehicle during a destructive attack on a Co-op convenience store in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire.

The incident occurred shortly before 3am on Wednesday, November 4, when thieves utilized a heavy-duty telehandler to forcibly extract the cash point from the building facade of the shop.

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Robbers employed the lifting machine, which features a telescopic boom, to rip the ATM from its housing within the shop. After successfully removing the financial device, the perpetrators set the telehandler ablaze in the middle of the village high street.

The fire consumed the vehicle and caused significant structural damage to the adjacent Co-op store front. The inferno was so intense that it melted the road surface in the High Street.

Villagers were awakened by a massive explosion that shook their homes. Hilary Birkbeck, a local furniture designer, captured footage of the inferno which cracked his first-floor double glazing and melted his guttering.

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He described the force of the blast as hellish, noting how close the danger was to his home. He said the explosion was a hell of an event that left him feeling that the situation was all a bit close for comfort.

Local residents expressed deep concern over the safety risks posed by such aggressive criminal tactics. Jude Birkbeck, aged 64, recalled hearing scraping sounds before the explosion, initially mistaking them for bin collection activities.

She described the scene as absolutely terrifying, with petrol burning down the street and police urgently urging neighbors to evacuate their properties. At first she heard a scraping and crashing sound and thought it must be the binmen emptying the Co-op's bins.

Hilary Birkbeck stated that police remained tight-lipped about specific details, though rumors suggest a gas canister was used to blow the ATM out of its housing. He argued that the community has suffered enough and does not want the machine back if it poses such a severe threat to public safety.

Following the attack, Mr. Birkbeck emailed Co-op headquarters to urge the chain not to replace the cash machine. He stated that they do not want the machine back if this is what is likely to happen.

This event marks the second time in seven years that the Co-op store has been targeted for its cash machine. In June 2019, robbers demolished part of the store front using a stolen digger to ram-raid the wall and steal the ATM.

Prior to that, in 2009, a gang used a low-loader and a pick-up truck to remove the cash point in an early-hours raid. The same Co-op store was also hit in an early-hours raid in 2009 when a gang brought a low-loader and a pick-up truck along to help them remove the ATM.

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The repeated targeting highlights a persistent vulnerability in the location. Local residents are now demanding permanent solutions rather than temporary fixes, fearing further violence and property damage.

The community's frustration is evident in their direct appeals to corporate leadership to prioritize resident safety over retail convenience. The burnt out construction machine was pictured just yards from the severely damaged Co-op store front.

Warwickshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident, citing Incident 26 of November 4. Authorities are asking anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward and assist with the inquiry.

The High Street remained closed to traffic on Wednesday evening as forensic teams examined the burnt-out vehicle and damaged storefront. The road surface began to melt as the fire took hold in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire.

This attack mirrors a similar crime less than three weeks ago in Shipston-on-Stour, where a telehandler was driven into a shop under cover of darkness to remove an ATM. That vehicle was also set alight outside the premises, suggesting a coordinated modus operandi among criminals in the region.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as they seek to apprehend those responsible for these destructive acts. The former subpostmaster was knighted for leading the 20-year campaign for justice for his fellow victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

Fenny Compton was the location for the first meeting of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance in 2009. This historic event connects the current community trauma to a larger national struggle for justice that began in this very village.