Thierry Henry Slams AFCON Refereeing as 'Not at the Level' After Senegal's Controversial Final Win Over Morocco

Thierry Henry delivers a scathing critique of AFCON refereeing after Senegal's 1-0 win over Morocco in the 2026 final, calling officials 'not at the level' and sparking debate on African football standards.

Thierry Henry Unleashes on AFCON Refereeing After Senegal's Dramatic Final Win

Thierry Henry Unleashes on AFCON Refereeing After Senegal's Dramatic Final Win

Arsenal legend and pundit Thierry Henry has delivered a scathing critique of the officiating in the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations final, where Senegal defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 in Rabat on January 18. Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry did not hold back, stating that the referees and those responsible for their training are simply 'not at the level' required for such a high-stakes tournament.

Arsenal legend and pundit Thierry Henry has delivered a scathing critique of the officiating in the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations final, where Senegal defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 in Rabat on January 18. Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry did not hold back, stating that the referees and those responsible for their training are simply 'not at the level' required for such a high-stakes tournament.

'The referees are not at the level of the show. I am blaming the people who are training them to be at the level.'

Controversy from Start to Finish

The final, played at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, was marred by contentious decisions from Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Early in the match, Ndala disallowed a Senegal goal, sparking protests from the Lions of Teranga. Later, after a VAR review, he awarded Morocco a penalty that many described as 'soft.' Morocco's Brahim Diaz stepped up but saw his spot-kick saved, leaving the home crowd in despair.

The decisive moment came in the 94th minute when Pape Gueye scored a late winner for Senegal, securing the nation's first AFCON title since 2022. The goal sent Senegal's players and fans into euphoria, but the controversy over the officiating overshadowed the triumph.

Henry's Broader Critique of African Refereeing

Henry's comments are part of a wider pattern. The former France striker has previously criticized refereeing standards in African football, including during the 2023 AFCON. In a separate incident, he also weighed in on a controversial sending-off in an Atletico Madrid match, calling the decision 'harsh but correct.' However, his remarks on the AFCON final were notably pointed, suggesting systemic issues beyond individual mistakes.

'I am not just talking about one referee,' Henry said. 'It is about the whole system. The training, the development, the support. If you want the tournament to grow, you need officials who can handle the pressure.'

Reactions and Aftermath

The controversy did not end on the pitch. Diaz took to social media to apologize, writing: 'I messed up yesterday, and I take all the responsibility, and I apologize with all of my heart. It will take a lot to get better because this wound won't heal easily, but I will try.'

Meanwhile, scenes of unrest were reported near the Parc des Princes in Paris, where PSG fans celebrated the club's Champions League triumph—a separate event that coincided with the AFCON final. Videos on social media showed fires and police charges, though no direct link to the AFCON result was established.

PSG's Historic Treble Under Luis Enrique

In a parallel story, Paris Saint-Germain completed a historic treble under Luis Enrique, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and their first-ever Champions League title. Fans and pundits hailed it as the best decision in the club's history. 'PSG had never won the Champions League, never celebrated a treble,' noted one social media post. 'With Luis Enrique, they achieved both.'

Henry, who played for Barcelona under Enrique, might have had that experience in mind when he cryptically said after the PSG final: 'The last time I witnessed something like this in a final was against Barcelona.' He declined to elaborate, adding: 'If I speak about that performance from the referee tonight, Qatar will knock on my door tomorrow morning.'

What This Means for African Football

The AFCON final controversy has reignited debates about refereeing standards in Africa. Critics argue that inconsistent officiating undermines the credibility of the tournament, especially as it gains global attention. Calls for improved training, more consistent VAR implementation, and independent oversight have grown louder.

For Henry, the issue is personal. As a pundit with a global platform, his words carry weight. 'I love African football,' he said. 'I want to see it succeed. But that means holding everyone accountable—players, coaches, and yes, the referees.'

As the dust settles, the 2026 AFCON will be remembered as much for its drama as for its disputes. For Senegal, the glory of victory stands. For Morocco, the pain of a missed penalty and a late goal lingers. And for the referees, the scrutiny has just begun.





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AFCON final Senegal Morocco refereeing controversy Africa Cup of Nations 2026 Jean-Jacques Ndala VAR controversy Pape Gueye goal Brahim Diaz penalty miss African football refereeing

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