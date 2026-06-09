Thief Uses 'Hippy Crack' Canister to Smash Vintage Store Window, Steals £2000 in DJ Equipment

CCTV footage captured a bicycle-riding thief using a 'hippy crack' canister to break into a Shoreditch vintage store, stealing £2000 worth of DJ decks. The owner, who has been sleeping in the store after a prior burglary, confronted the thief but couldn't stop the theft. Police are investigating two linked break-ins at the shop.

A thief on a bicycle used a ' hippy crack ' canister to smash a vintage store 's window and steal DJ decks worth £2000 in a dramatic break-in caught on CCTV .

The incident occurred at Bread and Butter Collections in Shoreditch at 4:30am on June 6. The footage shows the perpetrator, wearing a yellow beanie, arriving at the store and attempting to kick the door open. When that fails, he uses the canister to break the shop window, leans in, and steals the equipment. Store owner Ben Whittle, who has been sleeping in the shop since a previous burglary 11 days earlier, heard the commotion and rushed downstairs.

He encountered the thief face-to-face but was unable to stop him because the door was locked and the keys were upstairs. By the time he got outside, the thief had already fled on his bike. Whittle described the situation as stressful, especially with a new store opening soon. The stolen decks were small enough to fit through the broken window, and a carrier bag left in the window may have aided the getaway.

This second burglary follows an earlier one on May 28 where two thieves on bikes stole £6000 worth of vintage clothes. Both incidents appear to use similar methods, suggesting a possible connection. Whittle is now considering installing shutters, costing £2000-3000, but is unsure about finances. The Metropolitan Police are investigating both incidents but have made no arrests yet. They urge anyone with information to come forward





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Burglary Shoreditch Vintage Store DJ Decks CCTV Hippy Crack Bicycle Thief Ben Whittle Bread And Butter Collections Metropolitan Police

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