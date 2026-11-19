A witness captured video of the unusual overnight theft along Walnut Hill as a suspect hauled away an ATM using a forklift.

A witness captured video of the unusual overnight theft along Walnut Hill as a suspect hauled away an ATM using a forklift. A Dallas woman captured video of a suspect using a forklift to steal an ATM from a drive-through location along Walnut Hill around 3 a.m. Police have since recovered the machine, but no arrests have been announced.

NBC 5’s Alicia Barrera has the story. A thief in Dallas took an ATM withdrawal to a whole new level, using a forklift to haul away the entire machine in the middle of the night. Dallas police say the unusual theft happened along Walnut Hill, where a suspect used a forklift to steal an ATM from a drive-through location. Liz Anderson, who lives nearby, said she woke up around 3 a.m. to the sound of metal clanking and backup alarms.

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"I thought it was a trash truck getting our dumpsters because it had that beeping noise that they make," Anderson said. "I probably should not have opened my blinds in hindsight, but I was trying to get a good shot," Anderson said. Anderson captured video showing a suspect dressed in black and what appeared to be slides. She also believed the person was wearing a ski mask.

The video shows the suspect struggling to maneuver the ATM before eventually lifting it off the ground and hauling it away with the forklift.

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"You can see kind of struggled there at the end. I would not say that was like a pretty quick thing at all," Anderson said. The theft left scrape marks along the ground where the machine had been dragged away. The drive-through lane was blocked off and boarded up.

"That thing isn't going very fast and so I was maybe they had like a U-Haul or something like that like parked like down the street that they could like put the ATM in and then just like drive off," she said. Dallas police have since recovered the ATM, according to the latest information provided, but no arrests have been announced. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.